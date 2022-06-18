Summer Smash Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, one of the largest showcases for hip-hop, is underway at Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Dr.).

Running through Sunday, the festival features three stages with some of the biggest musicmakers in the genre.

You couldn’t have asked for better weather on Saturday, as the skies over Chicago were a turquoise blue and the humidity-free sunshine was served well by cool breezes.

Thousands flocked to the festival grounds for a lineup of more than 60 artists including boasts G Herbo, Polo G, Dreezy, Playboi Carti, Polo G., Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and headliner/first-time papa Post Malone. Malone’s fiancee gave birth to their daughter recently (the date has not been revealed, nor has the identity of the singer’s longtime lady love).

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from Saturday’s event. Gates open at noon on Sunday for the final day of the fest.

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival on Saturday. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

BIA performs on the-SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Nardo Wick performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Festival goers get their hair braided at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. . Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times