The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Summer Smash Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY

Post Malone and Polo G are among the artists at this weekend’s music celebration in Douglass Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Summer Smash Festival 2022: PHOTO GALLERY
Fans sing along and cheer as Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park on Saturday.

Fans sing along and cheer as Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park on Saturday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival, one of the largest showcases for hip-hop, is underway at Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Dr.).

Running through Sunday, the festival features three stages with some of the biggest musicmakers in the genre.

You couldn’t have asked for better weather on Saturday, as the skies over Chicago were a turquoise blue and the humidity-free sunshine was served well by cool breezes.

Thousands flocked to the festival grounds for a lineup of more than 60 artists including boasts G Herbo, Polo G, Dreezy, Playboi Carti, Polo G., Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and headliner/first-time papa Post Malone. Malone’s fiancee gave birth to their daughter recently (the date has not been revealed, nor has the identity of the singer’s longtime lady love).

Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds from Saturday’s event. Gates open at noon on Sunday for the final day of the fest.

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park, Saturday, June 18, 2022.&nbsp;

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park, Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park, Saturday, June 18, 2022.&nbsp;

Polo G performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival on Saturday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

BIA performs on the-SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival.

BIA performs on the-SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip Hop Music Festival.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Nardo Wick performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Nardo Wick performs on the Lyrical Lemonade stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Festival goers get their hair braided at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Festival goers get their hair braided at the 2022 Summer Smash Hip-Hop Music Festival at Douglass Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer as Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. .

Fans cheer as Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash. .

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Ski Mask the Slump God performs on the SPKBX stage at the 2022 Summer Smash.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Mom’s lingering anger over divorce two decades ago is frustrating her offspring
Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022
Seven arrested while making Triumph the Insult Comic Dog segment at U.S. Capitol
Juneteenth 2022: what to watch on television, streaming platforms this weekend
Lina Gonzalez-Granados returns to CSO podium with top-notch Beethoven program
Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
The Latest
061822_CFFCvsDC_ChrisMueller8.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire beat DC United 1-0 for first win since March 19
Fabian Herbers’ second-half goal helped the Fire snap a 10-game MLS winless streak.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
David Ross rewarded for allowing Justin Steele to work out of fifth-inning jam
Steele loaded the bases before Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly with reliever Scott Effross warming. But Jason Heyward’s catch of Marcell Ozuna’s wind-swept drive near the right-field corner with two outs provided relief.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Braves_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Contreras wins battle of brothers in another victory over Braves
Willson Contreras one-upped his younger brother William, going 3-for-5 while showing a high display of acumen as the Cubs seized a 6-3 win over the Braves.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Johnny Cueto pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday.
White Sox
White Sox, Johnny Cueto roll to 7-0 victory against Astros
The Sox finally defeated the Astros in Houston to even the series.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man who was shot in Humboldt Park last month died June 17, 2022.
Crime
Man dies month after Humboldt Park shooting
The 30-year-old was pronounced dead about 4 a.m. Friday, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 