Sunday, June 19, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Man, 73, critically injured in Morgan Park blaze

The blaze broke out about 11 p.m. at a residence in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was injured in a fire June 19, 2022, in Morgan Park.

Sun-Times file photo

A 73-year-old man was critically injured and a 75-year-old woman was hurt in a fire Saturday in Morgan Park.

The man suffered burns to his body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The woman sustained minor burns to her hands and was treated at the scene, police said. A 20-year-old man who was also inside the residence escaped without injuries.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause is under investigation.

