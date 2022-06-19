The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Person dies in fiery Brainerd crash

A vehicle struck a post on a bridge about 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street and burst into flames, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person died in a crash June 18, 2022, in Brainerd.

Sun-Times file photo

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The vehicle struck a post on a bridge about 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street and burst into flames, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the flames and recovered a body from the vehicle, police said.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

