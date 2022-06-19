Person dies in fiery Brainerd crash

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side.
The vehicle struck a post on a bridge about 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street and burst into flames, Chicago police said.
The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the flames and recovered a body from the vehicle, police said.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.
The Latest
Five people were shot in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue.
The blaze broke out about 11 p.m. at a residence in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue, Chicago police said.
Valeri Nichushkin scored his seventh and eighth goals of the playoffs and continued to be the best player on the ice in the final.