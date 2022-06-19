The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Sunny and mild Father’s Day, Juneteenth followed by return to 90-degree temps Monday

The hottest temperatures will be Tuesday, with an expected high of 98 degrees.

By  David Struett
   
Aaliyah Ingram, 9, and her brother Khalief, 3, laugh while sitting on an amusement park ride during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park Saturday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

After a sunny and mild Father’s Day/Juneteenth holiday on Sunday, the Chicago area could see several straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Monday.

The hottest temperatures will be Tuesday, with an expected high of 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The hot and humid days will pass by Friday, which shouldn’t get hotter than the mid-80s, forecasters said.

The week should be fairly dry, with only slight chances of rain on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The Chicago area endured record-breaking heat last week. O’Hare Airport reached 100 degrees Monday and then 96 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the heat record for that day set in 1994.

Chicago has six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday:

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also find relief in one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 250 Chicago Park District fieldhouses, as well as 176 splash pads.

