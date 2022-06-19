The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Juneteenth in Chicago: PHOTO GALLERY

Juneteenth celebrations are in full swing in Chicago this weekend, with many gathering for events all over the city to honor the occasion.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
merlin_106512308.jpg

A parade goer laughs while holding a flag during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along Central Park Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally were told they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth is not a ‘let’s go take advantage of the latest sales at a retail outlet’ holiday,” Michelle Duster, a Chicago professor, author and historian told Sun-Times reporter Mariah Rush in a recent interview. “It’s more about sort of appreciation and reflection. It’s really family-centric or community-centric, with a sense of pride. It’s an acknowledgment that we actually built this country physically.”

This weekend, joy and community lit up many parts of the city, including West Garfield Park, where a Juneteenth parade stepped off on a sunny Saturday. A similar spirit illuminated Douglass Park as families and neighbors enjoyed the Juneteenth Village Fest.

Sun-Times photographers were there to capture these moments and more. Here’s a look at some of the sights and sounds of Juneteenth 2022 in Chicago.

merlin_106512290.jpg

A parade goer laughs during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along Central Park Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106512314.jpg

Vesper Turner, 27, right, hops as Kenya Smith, 27, walks during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along Central Park Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106512316.jpg

A police officer watches the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106512342.jpg

Parade goers wave and smile during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along Central Park Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106512368.jpg

The Willis Tower is seen in the background while balloons and a Pan-African Flag hang on a car during the West Garfield Park Juneteenth Parade along Central Park Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516906.jpg

Aaliyah Ingram, 9, and her brother Khalief, 3, laugh while sitting on an amusement park ride during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516908.jpg

Samantha Annalise Green, 4, slides down an inflatable castle during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516910.jpg

The Jesse White Tumblers perform during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516912.jpg

Teawanna Gipson kisses her grandson Dior during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516918.jpg

Ahmya Ingram, 12, falls on an inflatable castle during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516958.jpg

A child runs during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516960.jpg

Kids play on an inflatable castle during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

merlin_106516962.jpg

A member of Redd’s Angelz with Hiplet Ballerinas whips her hair as she performs during the first Juneteenth Village Fest at the Anna and Frederick Douglass Park in the Douglas Park neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

