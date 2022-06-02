The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Creating ‘Din City’ anywhere along Chicago River is wrong move

As part of the Bally’s casino plan, the wholesale adoption of outdoor entertainment venues on a large scale flies in the face of well-thought-out guidelines concerning Chicago River development.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Creating ‘Din City’ anywhere along Chicago River is wrong move
Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.

Rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood along the Chicago River.

Provided

Friends of the Chicago River wholeheartedly agrees with the recent Sun-Times editorial that “Chicago shouldn’t rush to become Din City.”

We are committed to work with the city and Bally’s to help create the greenest, river-friendliest casino in the world. However, we are dismayed that Chicago also seeks to create an unrestricted outdoor entertainment venue liquor license that would upend years of thoughtful planning for the Chicago River as a protected, natural corridor and community asset. The city should consider outdoor entertainment licenses along the river on a case-by-case basis, which would permit some outdoor events.

As the editorial correctly notes, establishing a blanket license for open-air entertainment venues citywide would violate core components of the Chicago River Design Guidelines which call for a connected, peaceful greenway of natural habitats and public parks, as a natural contrast to the urban environment.

The wholesale adoption of outdoor entertainment venues on a large scale flies in the face of these well-thought-out guidelines, developed over many years with community involvement.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words maximum.

Because the proposed casino, and other new venues such as the Morton Salt Shed, are prominently located on a few remaining large scale river-edge sites, we emphasize the importance of adhering to these river-sensitive design guidelines.The casino, and all large-scale developments along the riverfront, must be models of sustainable design that incorporate a restored, natural, and accessible riverfront.

What we need most are design and policy approaches that embrace the river as a natural resource for people and wildlife, rather than a water feature to be exploited for entertainment.

We will push for the final casino design to prioritize nature-focused improvements to the river’s edge, including substantial neighborhood-scale public parks directly along the river with dense landscaped edges; microhabitats throughout the site; site planning with nature-based stormwater solutions; and protections for migratory birds and other wildlife. We are opposed to any ordinance that fails to recognize the river as an ecological and recreational resource.

We respectfully challenge the city and Bally’s to drive sustainable innovation for this first downtown casino in a major U.S. city, and to set an example of the greenest and most contextually sensitive casino in the world, worthy of its location along the already world-renowned Chicago River.

Margaret Frisbie, executive director, Friends of the Chicago River

Is democracy dying?

I’m afraid for democracy. We all are aware of the “big lie” and Jan. 6. And we’ve all heard about what certain members of the GOP and far right did to further the “big lie” by attempting a coup. We’re talking about politicians who would put holding on to power way above patriotism, or democracy.

Hopefully, after the Jan. 6 congressional committee hearings are televised, some of those power-hungry politicians will be exposed. It also disturbs me that some in the GOP sing the praises of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But now we’ve come to find out besides the embrace of this monster, the GOP has its own oligarch: Larry Ellison, who made billions of dollars with Oracle software, was reportedly involved in several phone conversations planning the Jan. 6 coup with insurrectionists at the top of Trump’s cabal.

This is truly scary. As a Vietnam veteran and voter, my vote doesn’t seem to carry any weight anymore, even with a guaranteed constitutional right and four years of service to this country. I don’t have the dollars, power to influence, or direct access to the powerful. To put it another way, democracy is dying.

P.S. God bless Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Steve McCoy, Lincolnshire

No right to body armor

There is no Second Amendment right to own body armor, the absence of which would, probably, have resulted in fewer people being killed during the last two mass shootings as security or law enforcement personnel might have killed both shooters.

Why are there not extensive restrictions on acquiring and owning it? What possible real-world justification is there for civilians having body armor?

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

Next Up In Commentary
Bees work for us. They need our help.
Even in death, Monty sheds light on piping plovers, conservation
Politicians should resist rush to ‘do anything’ in response to school shootings
White Sox know only one way to do things — loudly
America is not OK
Presto! In one year, the Cubs went from a thrilling night to an unrecognizable sight
The Latest
OfficerShot.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police identify man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding an officer in Englewood
The 28-year-old man, who remains at large, is named in a police alert as the gunman who opened fire on a marked Chicago police car around 5:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Dakotah Earley at Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Wednesday.
Crime
Lincoln Park shooting victim leaves ICU. ‘Praise God,’ mother says
“He’s doing great but there’s still hurdles to jump,” Dakotah Earley’s mother Joy Dobbs said.
By David Struett
 
Photograph of Oscar (right) talks over musical “Kicks &amp; Co” with Vi Velasco, Burgess Meredith and Lonnie Sattin
Chicago History
This week in history: Curtain rises on Oscar Brown Jr.’s first Broadway show in Chicago
Songwriter extraordinaire Oscar Brown Jr., who died this week on May 29, 2005, brought his first Broadway show – “Kicks & Co.” – to Chicago for its world premiere. Here’s how it went.
By Alison Martin
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
Almost 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 27 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Customers leave a Jewel-Osco store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on March 25, 2019.
Coronavirus
Jewel-Osco now ‘requesting’ employees wear masks
A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain cited the high COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Stefano Esposito
 