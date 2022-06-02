The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Chicago History Entertainment and Culture Theater

This week in history: Curtain rises on Oscar Brown Jr.’s first Broadway show in Chicago

Songwriter extraordinaire Oscar Brown Jr., who died this week on May 29, 2005, brought his first Broadway show – “Kicks & Co.” – to Chicago for its world premiere. Here’s how it went.

Alison Martin By Alison Martin
   
SHARE This week in history: Curtain rises on Oscar Brown Jr.’s first Broadway show in Chicago
Photograph of Oscar (right) talks over musical “Kicks &amp; Co” with Vi Velasco, Burgess Meredith and Lonnie Sattin

This photo ran in the Oct. 7, 1960 edition of the Chicago Daily News. The caption read: “Oscar (right) talks over ‘Kicks’ with Vi Velasco, Burgess Meredith and Lonnie Sattin, members of the cast.”

From the Sun-Times archives

As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Even before the curtain went up on the tryout performances of “Kicks & Co.” in 1961, Chicago Daily News columnist Tony Weitzel predicted the show’s creator, Chicago-born Oscar Brown Jr., would have “a smash hit right from the start.”

Brown, who died this week on May 29, 2005, may be best known as a songwriter, with many of his songs recorded by other stars such as Mahalia Jackson. But he also wrote books, music and lyrics for a number of original stage productions. In October 1961, all eyes in the city turned to the Aria Crown McCormick Place Theater, where his first production, “Kicks & Co.,” debuted to see what else this homegrown talent could do.

By this point in his career, Brown had released his debut album, “Sin & Soul,” the previous year through Columbia Records. The record included some of his best-known work, according to the Brown family’s official website. He’d collaborated with Max Roach on “We Insist: Freedom Now Suite,” one of the first jazz albums that incorporated social commentary into its songs.

But many Black Chicagoans knew Brown as “America’s first Negro Newscaster,” as he hosted the country’s first Black news radio broadcast in 1944. They also knew him from his radio acting days on “Destination Freedom,” which aired in 1948.

“Kicks & Co.” would be the first major musical to open in Chicago first before heading to Broadway in 35 years, according to a Sept. 12, 1961, Weitzel column. The show, a modern take on the classic Faust legend, follows Mephistopheles-like Mr. Kicks (Burgess Meredith) on a college campus in the South as he attempts to woo a Black student activist (Lonnie Sattin) away from his important work and into a career in rock n’ roll. Fellow Chicagoan Lorraine Hansbury, a recent success on Broadway at the time, provided stage direction and production support. It attracted big stars to the city, including Sammy Davis Jr. and Steve Allen.

The show started previews in late September, and after Weitzel reported a brief postponement so the cast could make some last-minute adjustments on Oct. 9, it debuted on Oct. 11. Although Daily News critic Sydney J. Harris wanted to call Brown’s work “a rousing success,” he instead reported that the show had “pathetically little to recommend it,” he wrote on Oct. 12.

“Apart from a few rhythmic tunes, a couple of sprightly ensemble dances and one or two pert or poignant scenes, this strange melange of a musical is much like Leacock’s horseman who mounted his steed and rode off in all directions at once.”

The problem with the show, Harris explained, “seems to be the lack of a unified taste,” adding that it tried to be too many things at once. The cast also needed work as Sattin and female lead Nichelle Nichols showed promise but neither had yet to reach “sufficient presence as a performer.”

And despite Meredith’s long track record as a highly trained actor, his devil-like Mr. Kicks “is precious and coyly mannered; at any moment I expected him to fly out of the scenery, like Peter Pan,” Harris said.

He also called Brown a “gifted composed,” but added that his lyrics were “often strained or obvious” and his work as a librettist needed further development.

“The earnest, hard-working group who have labored so long and lovingly on ‘Kicks & Co.’ simply cannot measure up to the mark,” the critic concluded.

For all the hype and delays, “Kicks & Co.” lasted just four performance, Weitzel reported several days later. It may have closed, but Brown’s career continued with many other highs to come.

Next Up In News
Lincoln Park shooting victim leaves ICU. ‘Praise God,’ mother says
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
Chicago police identify man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding an officer in Englewood
Jewel-Osco now ‘requesting’ employees wear masks
Feds charge 2 more Illinois women with joining U.S. Capitol riot
Pro golfer Bart Bryant dies at age 59
The Latest
Dakotah Earley at Illinois Masonic Medical Center on Wednesday.
Crime
Lincoln Park shooting victim leaves ICU. ‘Praise God,’ mother says
“He’s doing great but there’s still hurdles to jump,” Dakotah Earley’s mother Joy Dobbs said.
By David Struett
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
Almost 800 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 27 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
OfficerShot.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police identify man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding an officer in Englewood
The 28-year-old man, who remains at large, is named in a police alert as the gunman who opened fire on a marked Chicago police car around 5:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
Customers leave a Jewel-Osco store at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on March 25, 2019.
Coronavirus
Jewel-Osco now ‘requesting’ employees wear masks
A spokeswoman for the supermarket chain cited the high COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The feds say this image depicts Kimberly DiFrancesco (left) and Trudy Castle (right) inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
Feds charge 2 more Illinois women with joining U.S. Capitol riot
The case against Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco bring the number of known Illinois residents charged in the breach to 30. The feds say they became aware of the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse by DiFrancesco.
By Jon Seidel
 