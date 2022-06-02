LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to become a billionaire

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, according to Forbes Magazine.

The publication says the four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star has a net worth of $1 billion.

Two other NBA legends, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, alsohit 10 figures, but after their playing careers were over.

James, 37, made$121.2 million last year in earnings, ranking him as the second-highest paid athlete in the world, behindParis Saint-Germain soccer starLionel Messi.

James has his hands in various ventures, including production company SpringHill, a marketingagency and the athlete platform Uninterrupted.

He also is involved in sports ownership, grabbing a 1 percent share of the Fenway Sports Group. FSG owns theBoston Red Sox, Fenway Park, plus English Premier League soccer team Liverpool,50% of Roush Fenway Racing and 80% of the New England Sports Network.

His real estate portfolio is estimated to be around $80 million and his interest inBlaze Pizza is $30 million.

Read more at usatoday.com