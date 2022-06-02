LeBron James becomes first active NBA player to become a billionaire
Two other NBA legends, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, also hit 10 figures, but after their playing careers were over.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the first active NBA player to become a billionaire, according to Forbes Magazine.
The publication says the four-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star has a net worth of $1 billion.
James, 37, made$121.2 million last year in earnings, ranking him as the second-highest paid athlete in the world, behindParis Saint-Germain soccer starLionel Messi.
James has his hands in various ventures, including production company SpringHill, a marketingagency and the athlete platform Uninterrupted.
He also is involved in sports ownership, grabbing a 1 percent share of the Fenway Sports Group. FSG owns theBoston Red Sox, Fenway Park, plus English Premier League soccer team Liverpool,50% of Roush Fenway Racing and 80% of the New England Sports Network.
His real estate portfolio is estimated to be around $80 million and his interest inBlaze Pizza is $30 million.
Read more at usatoday.com