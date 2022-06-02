The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Man killed, teen seriously hurt in South Chicago shooting

The pair was walking down an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Houston Street when three males began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

The pair was walking down an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Houston Street when three males began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The boy, 17, was struck in the leg and hand, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The shooters fled the scene, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

