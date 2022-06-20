Horoscope for Monday, June 20, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 10 to 10:55 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely way to begin your week! Communications with day-to-day contacts, siblings and relatives are positive and upbeat. This is also a wonderful day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing and acting because people will listen to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong money day! Look for ways to boost your income. Pay attention to your money-making ideas, in particular, ideas that you might have considered previously but discarded. Someone from your past, or someone who is behind the scenes, can help you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A fantastic day to begin your week! Your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which is why you are so friendly, positive and optimistic. This attitude will attract people to you. People want to be in your presence. Enjoy schmoozing with everyone!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a solid day for serious research because you feel confident that you will find what you’re looking for. Dig into the past because whatever you learn could boost your earnings or make you look good in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. You rule!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze because people are happy to see each other. Because Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, group situations in particular, will bubble with enthusiasm. Enjoy the company of younger people, if possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

People will sit up and take notice today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs because you sound like you know what you’re talking about. (Quite often, success is the appearance of success.) Don’t hesitate to run an old idea up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to study and learn something new. It’s also great day to make travel plans. Meanwhile, your ability to explore social media and publishing opportunities is fantastic. If you’re involved in a club, meeting or conference — people will listen to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a solid day for financial negotiations and signing important contracts. Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance matters will go your way. (Oh yes, you’ll be laughing all the way to the bank.) Don’t be afraid to think big! Good day for work-related travel.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to schmooze with others because people will be happy to see you. In particular, relations with partners and close friends will be warm and affectionate. Because an element of positive enthusiasm permeates everything today, people are receptive to your suggestions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to roll up your sleeves and dig in. Work-related travel is likely. It’s the perfect time to wrap up old business and finish something that has been lingering on the back burner. Meetings and conferences will be positive. Your ideas might ultimately boost your income.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Get out your dating app and start swiping because this is a wonderful day to make contact with others and begin a new romance. Everyone is upbeat and positive today, which is why this is a wonderful time to make contact with new faces. Great day for playful activities with kids.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Domestic matters and family conversations will be positive and upbeat today. This is a good time to reconsider old ideas you had about making home improvements or repairs. It’s also a great day for meetings and gatherings at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Nicole Kidman (1967) shares your birthday. You are gentle, imaginative and charismatic. People like you. Nevertheless, you can be outspoken! You have an adventurous soul. Stay in your toes this year because it’s a time of change. Meet new friends who might help you. Be open to new ideas and new directions.

