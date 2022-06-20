The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 20, 2022
Girl, 11, hurt in Gresham shooting

She was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl, 11, was hurt in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Gresham.

A girl, 11, was hurt in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Gresham.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

An 11-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:40 p.m. the girl was standing outside with a group of people in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street when a male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 20, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was shot dead June 29, 2022, in West Englewood.
Crime
Woman, 36, fatally shot in West Englewood
She was on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone opened fire, striking her in the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michael Kopech pitched five innings in a 4-3 loss to the Astros Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox fall to Astros, head home after 4-2 road trip
Jose Abreu expresses unwavering support for manager Tony La Russa.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday, May 23, 2022, that three doses of its vaccines offers strong protection to those under 5.
Coronavirus
Chicago gears up to vaccinate kids under 5 against COVID-19 following federal authorization
From how to prepare your kids to where to get vaccinated, the Sun-Times answers parents’ questions.
By Mary Norkol
 
Gary Mechanic of Northeastern Illinois Water Trails Council is one of the planners of “Paddle,” a first ever canoe blitz of area waterways this weekend
Editorials
Give kayakers and canoeists the right to paddle on small Illinois waterways
An Illinois Supreme Court ruling leaves recreational paddlers and fishing enthusiasts up the creek.
By CST Editorial Board
 