Girl, 11, hurt in Gresham shooting

An 11-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:40 p.m. the girl was standing outside with a group of people in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street when a male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

