Monday, June 20, 2022
1-year-old girl hurt in Rosemoor vehicle crash

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl, 1, was hurt in a crash June 19, 2022, in Rosemoor.

File photo

A 1-year-old was hurt in a vehicle crash late Sunday in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

About 11:40 p.m., a Dodge utility van struck the side of a Ford hatchback in the 10500 block of South Vernon Avenue, Chicago police said.

The girl was riding in the hatchback and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The driver of the van ran from the scene, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

