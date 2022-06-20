Big surprise of a flathead catfish while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River
David King earns Fish of the Week honors for a big flathead catfish caught while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River.
David King caught a 32-pound, 3-ounce, 39-inch flathead catfish on June 12 while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River. The Wheaton man was using a Livingston Lures lipless crankbait.
I’m impressed with his landing a fish that big with his bait and bass gear; it’s no small feat.
In recent years, flathead catfish on the Kankakee River have rebounded noticeably. I know I noticed it over the years at fish-collection day for the annual summer derby.
The FOTW deserves a vertical view.
