Big surprise of a flathead catfish while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River

David King caught a 32-pound, 3-ounce, 39-inch flathead catfish on June 12 while fishing for smallmouth bass on the Kankakee River. The Wheaton man was using a Livingston Lures lipless crankbait.

I’m impressed with his landing a fish that big with his bait and bass gear; it’s no small feat.

In recent years, flathead catfish on the Kankakee River have rebounded noticeably. I know I noticed it over the years at fish-collection day for the annual summer derby.

The FOTW deserves a vertical view.

A vertical hold by David King with his big flathead catfish, caught on the Kankakee River. Provided

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing

