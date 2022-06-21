More stifling heat today before cold front hits by evening, bringing threat of thunderstorms
The Chicago area will continue to swelter Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 90s, before a cold front moves in by evening, bringing a chance of thunderstorms.
The high is expected to be near 99, just shy of the record of 101 set in 1988. The National Weather Service warned that the heat index could climb into the low 100s across northwest Illinois and could “lead to heat-related illness if outdoors for long periods of time.”
A cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, some of them severe from Peru to Aurora and Waukegan line, with gusting winds and hail.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 81, on Thursday 76.
