Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Blue Line trains stopped for an hour at Division because of person on tracks

The CTA first alerted the delay at 8:56 a.m., then said trains were finally moving again at 10:11 a.m.

By  David Struett
   
CTA Blue Line trains were stopped for about an hour Tuesday morning in the subway tunnels near Division Street while police checked out reports about a person on the tracks.

The agency cut power to the tracks shortly before 9 a.m. Trains began moving again around 10:10 a.m., according to the CTA.

Firefighters were dispatched to three affected trains as a precaution, according to Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

They walked through the trains to make sure everyone was OK, and made sure people didn’t leave the trains, he said. No one was evacuated or taken to hospitals.

Chicago police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Milwaukee for a call of criminal trespass, but offered no additional details. Officers were still on the scene at 10:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

