The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
College Sports News Sports

Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25

The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan, shown in a 2017 game against Illinois, has died at 25.

Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan, shown in a 2017 game against Illinois, has died at 25.

Michael Conroy/AP

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan has died at 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A private doctor will be handling his death certificate, according to Rebecca Maze, a senior investigator at the coroner’s office.

Purdue Men’s basketball tweeted Tuesday: “Devastated,” and “Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.”

The 6-foot-9 center was from Fort Wayne and attended Homestead High School before playing for the Boilermakers from 2015-2017. He averaged more than 14 points and 10 rebounds for Purdue.

Swanigan was selected as The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference in 2017 when he averaged more than 18 points. He was a unanimous pick for both Big Ten Player of the Year and the AP All-Big Ten team.

Swanigan was a first-round draft pick in 2017 by the Portland Trail Blazers. He also played for the Sacramento Kings.

Next Up In College Sports
You could always bet on Beano
White Sox ACE program launches college baseball opportunities
AAC reaches agreement to release UCF, Cincinnati, Houston
Oklahoma wins second consecutive Women’s College World Series crown
Notre Dame’s Dylan Jacobs wins 10,000 meters at NCAA championships
Drew Brees leaves NBC Sports
The Latest
The James Sneider Apartments at 7450 N. Rogers Ave. in Rogers Park.
City Hall
Committee OKs new cooling requirements on high-rise, senior buildings to prevent repeat of heat-related deaths in Rogers Park
The ordinance,backed by Ald. Maria Hadden, is aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy at James Sneider Apartments, where three residents died in mid-May.
By Fran Spielman
 
Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, shakes hands with supporters after announcing his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the 1st Congressional District — being vacated by Rep. Bobby Rush — during a news conference at the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 38 headquarters on the Far South Side, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Columnists
More cryptocurrency PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress: new total $991,276
A new FEC filing reveals the cryptocurrency group WEB3 FORWARD spent $491,250 in media buys aimed at electing Jackson after another crypto PAC buy of $500,026
By Lynn Sweet
 
A bicyclist rides by a memorial at North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was killed in the Uptown neighborhood earlier this month.
City Hall
Proposal to stop bike lane incursions would increase towing, add new signs
On June 9, 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was riding in a carrier attached to her mother’s bike when she was struck and killed by a semi. Ald. Andre Vasquez believes the accident would have been prevented by his proposal to step up towing of vehicles blocking bike lanes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Sen. Ted Cruz is a senator from the state of Texas, whose Republican Party drafted a platform that, among other things, claims that Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate president.
Columnists
Texas Republicans turn up the crazy
In their newly approved draft party platform, the Lone Star State GOP threaten to secede. And more.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Stephen Colbert says that anyone attempting to draw equivalence between Jan. 6 and last week’s incident with his show staff is shamefully insulting the memory of those who died at the Capitol.
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert: staffers guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’ in DC incident
Seven people who identified themselves as affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show” were detained by Capitol Police following reports of a disturbance at the Longworth House Office Building on Thursday night.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 