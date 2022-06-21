The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
NFL Sports

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons in NFL

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” Gronkowski wrote on Instagram.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons in NFL
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL.

Danny Karnik/AP

Rob Gronkowski is, once again, walking away.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons and one of the most prolific careers at his position.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,”Gronkowski wrotein the post.

“The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all. Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do.”

Gronkowski, 33, walks away from the game as one of — if not the best — tight ends in NFL history. He played 11 seasons in the league, nine of which were for the New England Patriots. In 143 regular-season games, he amassed 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. His yardage total ranks fifthin NFL history among tight ends,and his touchdown total ranks third.

Gronkowski was also a huge weapon in the postseason, totaling 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 playoff games. His mark for postseason touchdown catches is second to only Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice’s 22.

A four-time All-Pro selection andfive-time Pro Bowler, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Gronkowksi has long been one of quarterback Tom Brady’s most trusted targets, building a rapport with Brady in New England before joining him in Tampa Bay for 2020 and 2021. Gronkowski previously announced his retirement from the NFLin March 2019and went on to skip that season before returning to team up with Brady again.

In Brady and Gronkowski’s first season together in Tampa, the pair helped lead the Buccaneers to a31-9 victoryin Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be,” Gronkowski said in his Instagram post.”Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being#1.

“I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time. And for this, I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team.”

Gronkowski made his name at tight end as both an elitereceiving threat — in particular inside the red zone — and as a physical, high-effort playerwho helped open spaces for his teammates in run and pass blocking. He also battled through several significant injuries over the course of his career and became a fan favorite, in part for his fun-loving, infectious spirit on the field and the powerful spikes of the footballs that accentuated the touchdowns he scored.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In NFL
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of the 24 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him
Bears set training camp schedule
Bears put G Dakota Dozier on IR with season-ending knee injury
Bears hire 8 staff members
The Chicago Bears look to stay fit for the future of the NFL
Sportswriter John ‘Moon’ Mullin dies after cancer bout
The Latest
Lulu Zhang, newest member of Bridgeport Bass, on her first time bass fishing caught a good smallmouth bass from the Chicago River. Provided by Jeff Nolan
Sports
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Perch, smallmouth, lake trout, flatheads, walleye, bluegill
Once again summer is truly here and the variety of fishing around Chicago shows in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_96904234.jpg
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Illinois on Friday: stops in Chicago, Plainfield
Harris will highlight the administration’s work on maternal health and will speak at a convention of Latino officials.
By Lynn Sweet
 
NOCHARGES_031622_1.jpg
Police Reform
Chicago Police Department unveils final foot pursuit policy, more than a year after 2 controversial fatal shootings by officers
Scrutiny of the department’s policy grew after the fatal police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 21-year-old Anthony Alvarez during chases last March.
By Tom Schuba
 
The James Sneider Apartments at 7450 N. Rogers Ave. in Rogers Park.
City Hall
Committee OKs new cooling requirements on high-rise, senior buildings to prevent repeat of heat-related deaths in Rogers Park
The ordinance,backed by Ald. Maria Hadden, is aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy at James Sneider Apartments, where three residents died in mid-May.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan, shown in a 2017 game against Illinois, has died at 25.
College Sports
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25
The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
By Associated Press
 