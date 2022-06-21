The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Sports Cubs MLB

Cubs fall to Pirates 7-1, widen gap in NL Central

In a two-city road trip to Pittsburgh and St. Louis, the Cubs are playing the teams directly above them in the division standing.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs fall to Pirates 7-1, widen gap in NL Central
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer, right, gets a visit from pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer, right, gets a visit from pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

AP Photos

PITTSBURGH – Under different circumstances, the Cubs’ current two-city road trip to Pittsburgh and St. Louis could have been an opportunity to climb the National League Central standings.

So far, it’s done nothing but create space between the Cubs and the teams directly above them.

After a 7-1 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, the Cubs slid to a 25-43 record, 3 1/2 games back of the No. 3 Pirates. If it wasn’t already clear that the Cubs would be sellers at the deadline, a pair of losses to the Pirates certainly didn’t make the Cubs look like contenders for the division crown, or even second place.

Until the Cubs’ rotation gets healthy, the team is in for more games like the first two of this four-game series at Pittsburgh.

“I’m tired of talking about the back-end guys saving [the bullpen],” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We’ve got to do a better job from the get-go and get ourselves in some ballgames.”

While the Cubs wait for Marcus Stroman (right shoulder inflammation), Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) and Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) to return from the IL – which isn’t imminent — several of their starters have been working through mechanical issues in recent weeks.

Any pitcher, no matter how experienced, can hit a mechanical rut. Former Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel’s 2020 season is a perfect example. The Cubs pulled him from the closing role that year and through behind-the-scenes work turned his season around. He went from posting a 23.63 ERA in his first four outings to not allowing a run in the month of September.

The Cubs are doing something similar with top prospect Caleb Kilian by optioning him to Triple-A.

“Working on things at this level and putting the pressure on yourself is not always the easiest spot to do it,” Ross said after the move Tuesday.

The Cubs, however, don’t have the flexibility to let every young pitcher who is battling mechanical issues address those in the minor leagues, or even in a less prominent role.

Look at rookie Matt Swarmer, who gave up five runs in four innings on Tuesday.

The first two outings of Swarmer’s major-league career this year were quality starts. He held both the Brewers and Cardinals to one run through six innings. But his last three starts have been high-scoring.

First, the Yankees seemed to be anticipating each pitch as it came in, and Swarmer gave up six home runs. Then, Swarmer lost his command against the Padres, walking five walks. And his start against the Padres on Tuesday featured more hard contact and a pair of walks.

“This time I was trying to attack more in the zone because I wanted to go deep in the game,” Swarmer said. “I wanted to go six or seven [innings] but that one [long third] inning kind of hurt.”

The Cubs have already heavily leaned on their pitching depth in Triple-A, including Swarmer and Kilian’s call-ups. And while the club is excited about the performances of prospects like D.J. Herz, who was named the 2021 Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year and has posted a 2.17 ERA in South Bend this season, Herz is still in Single-A.

By necessity, the Cubs’ starters will get more leeway. What other option do they have?

The way Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyersees it, in the long run, positives can still come out of rough outings.

“You want to make sure when you have talented young guys, you give them the runway to play and realize that with that comes some struggles,” Hoyer said last week. “... You have to give them that time in order to allow them to fulfill their potential. At some point, you’re going to have to provide those plate appearances or those innings to learn how to play at this level.”

In the short-run, the Cubs need an abrupt turnaround to salvage this four-game series.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks ‘where we expect to be’ recovering from forearm strain
How optioning Caleb Kilian affects the Cubs rotation
Simeon seniors Miles and Wes Rubin commit to Loyola
Serena Williams’ comeback starts with a victory
State Department will reschedule phone call between Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle
Sweet home Chicago? Not for the White Sox, who need to get cooking at the Rate
The Latest
Liam Hendriks is on the injured list with a right forearm strain.
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks ‘where we expect to be’ recovering from forearm strain
Yoan Moncada says he’ll start taking batting practice soon as he recovers from a strained hamstring.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, shakes hands with supporters after announcing his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the 1st Congressional District — being vacated by Rep. Bobby Rush — during a news conference at the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 38 headquarters on the Far South Side, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Columnists
Crypto PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress now totals more than $1 million
New FEC filings reveals Jackson is being boosted with $1,041,899 in outside money for ads and direct mail in the closing days of the 1st Congressional District campaign.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Democrats running for Illinois secretary of state, left to right, former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, Ald. David Moore (17th) and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia participate in a debate at the Union League Club in late May.
Elections
Duels of the road? Democrats’ critical views of each other make secretary of state race seem even more crowded
The looming void left by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White has drawn an ambitious field of hopefuls — all targeting the ethical missteps or perceived failings of their rivals.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chicago police investigate after a person was shot on a Red Line train near the 47th Street station June 21, 2022.&nbsp;Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
‘Everybody was just shocked.’ Man shot on Red Line train near 47th Street station
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “grave” condition, fire officials said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Mary Norkol
 
NOCHARGES_031622_1.jpg
Police Reform
New Chicago Police Department policy bars officers from chasing a person simply for fleeing
The policy notably bars officers from chasing a person simply for fleeing, and advises them to reconsider pursuing someone who appears armed with a gun.
By Tom Schuba
 