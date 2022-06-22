The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu planner: Bacon and beet hash is an excellent, low-cost dinner

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Bacon and beet hash.

Tina Rupp

Bacon and beet hash

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes

4 fresh medium beets, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 fresh rosemary sprigs, plus more for garnish

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground pepper to taste

8 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

8 eggs

1/2 cup sliced green onions

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Toss beets and onions in a rimmed baking sheet with oil. Arrange in a single layer. Lay rosemary on top, then sprinkle with cinnamon, salt and pepper. Roast 15 to 20 minutes or until soft enough to pierce with a fork. Remove from oven; discard rosemary. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large oven-safe skillet on medium, 3 to 4 minutes or until crispy and browned. Drain on plate lined with paper towels. In the same skillet, cook beef 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain fat. Season beef with salt and pepper. Add roasted vegetables and cooked bacon to skillet and toss to combine. Sprinkle top of hash with cheese. Using a large spoon, make 8 indentions in mixture and carefully crack an egg into each, making sure not to break yolk. Season eggs with salt and pepper; bake about 8 minutes or until whites are set but yolks are runny. Remove from oven; spoon hash onto plates. Garnish with onions and rosemary sprigs.

Per serving: 354 calories, 35 grams protein, 20 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 7.4 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 311 milligrams cholesterol, 495 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Cannellini beans with sauteed fennel and blistered tomatoes

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

1 (1 1/2-pound) bulb fennel

1 clove garlic, grated

Pinch crushed red pepper

2 (19-ounce) cans reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed

4 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, divided

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided

Heat a medium skillet on medium-high until hot. Add 1 tablespoon oil. Add tomatoes and cook, shaking the pan, 5 minutes or until tomatoes are blistered and beginning to brown. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and a generous grinding of pepper; set aside. Meanwhile, cut a thin slice from base of fennel. Remove any blemishes. Remove dark green stalks, but reserve enough leafy fronds to make 1/4 cup chopped. Cut the bulb and white part of stalks into 1/4-inch slices, then into 1/4-inch pieces to make about 3 cups. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet until hot. Add fennel, chopped fennel fronds, garlic, crushed red pepper and remaining salt. Cook, stirring constantly, on medium for 5 minutes. Cover and cook on low 15 minutes or until fennel is very soft. Add the beans, blistered tomatoes, 2 tablespoons basil and more black pepper. Cook 5 minutes, gently folding to combine, on medium-low heat or until heated through. Add 1/4 cup of the grated cheese. Spoon into serving dish. Top with remaining basil and cheese; serve.

Per serving: 269 calories, 10 grams protein, 9 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 38 grams carbohydrate, 4 milligrams cholesterol, 808 milligrams sodium, 11 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Shrimp piccata

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon no-salt-added lemon-pepper blend

1 pound medium or large shrimp (tails on), cleaned and deveined

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Combine flour and pepper blend in a shallow dish. Toss shrimp in mixture until coated. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add shrimp and cook 2 or 3 minutes; turn and cook 1 more minute. Remove shrimp to a plate. Add garlic to skillet and cook 30 seconds. Stir in wine, broth, lemon juice and capers. Bring to a simmer. Add shrimp and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from heat; whisk in butter and stir in parsley. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 226 calories, 24 grams protein, 10 grams fat (38% calories from fat), 4.3 grams saturated fat, 6 grams carbohydrate, 198 milligrams cholesterol, 420 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Red beans and rice

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine 1 pound red kidney beans (rinsed and picked over), 1/2 pound andouille smoked chicken sausage (thinly sliced), 3 chopped celery ribs, 1 chopped green bell pepper, 1 chopped medium onion, 3 minced cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning and 7 cups hot water. Cover and cook on high 7 hours or until beans are tender. Spoon over brown rice and garnish with sliced green onions.

Summer salad platter

Arrange pickled beets, marinated vegetables and deli potato-and-chicken salad on a platter lined with lettuce. Serve with whole-grain bread. Juicy peaches are a delicious summertime dessert.

Turkey burgers

In a medium bowl, combine 1 1/3 pound ground turkey, 2 chopped green onions, 2 tablespoons white wine and herb chicken marinade, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1 teaspoon pepper. Divide into 5 (4-inch) patties. Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 to 7 minutes per side or until no longer pink in the center. Serve on whole-grain buns with sliced tomatoes, sliced avocados, lettuce and low-fat mayonnaise. Add oven fries (from frozen) and steamed carrots.

Tropical crepes

Combine 3 cups cut-up or sliced assorted fresh fruit (such as mangoes, papayas, kiwis or peaches) with 2 tablespoons apricot or peach preserves and 2 tablespoons orange brandy or almond liqueur. Let stand 30 minutes to several hours. To assemble, spread 1/4 cup of fruit mixture on each of 4 or 5 ready-to-eat crepes; roll. Drizzle chocolate sauce over the crepes; serve immediately.

TIP: Look for the crepes in the produce department.

