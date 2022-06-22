The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will make the first move if you want to talk to someone because the moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Mars. This makes you proactive, enthusiastic and confident! Meanwhile, Venus will sweeten your words and make you popular.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have been nursing money-making ideas and some potential major purchases. (You love beautiful things, especially antiques.) Today, you might decide to take action and go after what you want. (Someone or something behind the scenes will prompt you.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Now both Mercury (your ruler) and fair Venus are in your sign. This means your words are golden! You are eager to talk to others, and they will listen because you will be charming and diplomatic with everyone. Small wonder, that this is such a popular time for you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

With the sun in your sign now, you’re empowered. (Remember: This happens only once a year for four weeks.) In addition, a gaggle of planets at the top of your chart makes you look attractive to people in power. You have their attention. Use this!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong urge to do something different because you need a change of scenery. “Time to get outta Dodge!” Explore travel opportunities. Don’t hesitate to explore other opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine. Enjoy schmoozing with younger, creative people.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In discussions about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues or banking matters, you will come out on top. For starters, this is a popular time for you; secondly, with Mercury and Venus at the top of your chart, you have the upper hand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Yesterday the sun moved to the top of your chart where it will stay for the next four weeks, which gives you an enormous advantage when dealing with others. (You’ll look good, even if you don’t do anything special.) Today, someone might oppose you. Be diplomatic and keep smiling. You’ve got this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Hard work and focus will allow you to accomplish a lot today because both the moon and fiery Mars are lined up in your House of Employment. Expect results and you will get them. Financial discussions will go your way. A good day to make travel plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Social outings, sports events and playful activities with children are tops on your menu today. Basically, you want to have fun, especially being active (preferably physically active). Get out and do something. Warm conversations with someone close to you will boost this day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be cooperative today. In fact, if you can, take a nap. (You will need more sleep in the next few weeks.) Today you have the energy to make big changes at home, perhaps domestic improvements. These changes might come about through a family discussion or because everyone pitches in and gets the job done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re convincing today! This is because you’re prepared to put a lot of yourself into whatever you have to say. Since you are a networker extraordinaire, you will put out your feelers and stay in touch with your trap line to get things done. Good day to party!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Although the next few weeks are a playful time for you, today is a strong money day for you. You have strong feelings about a particular issue, which means you are going to press your advantage. And of course, with lucky, moneybags Jupiter in your House of Earnings, you have an advantage!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Cyndi Lauper (1953) shares your birthday. People born this day are very talented and accomplished in wide varieties and many walks of life. No matter what you do, you are persevering and you are a perfectionist. This is an enjoyable year for you because it involves learning and teaching things that you love to do.

