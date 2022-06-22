Driver dies after hitting semi on Stevenson Expressway at Harlem Avenue
The car hit the truck in the outbound lanes, left the road and rolled over early Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
A driver died after crashing into a semi early Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Harlem Avenue.
The driver hit the rear of the truck in the outbound lanes, left the roadway and rolled over around 2:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.
The driver, a Joliet resident, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the state police and the Cook County medial examiner’s office said. No other injuries were reported.
Lanes were shut down until 7 a.m. for an investigation.
The Latest
The teen was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him early Wednesday, police say.
Elmhurst History Museum will examine the roots of pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef alongside memorabilia and interactivity that gives new meaning to the taste of Chicago.
The 68-member ensemble will present a concert on Aug. 6 at Symphony Center.
Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700 block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.
The man ran off after the shooting and was not in custody.