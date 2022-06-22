Driver dies after hitting semi on Stevenson Expressway at Harlem Avenue

A driver died after crashing into a semi early Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Harlem Avenue.

The driver hit the rear of the truck in the outbound lanes, left the roadway and rolled over around 2:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, a Joliet resident, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the state police and the Cook County medial examiner’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Lanes were shut down until 7 a.m. for an investigation.

