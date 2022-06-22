The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

Driver dies after hitting semi on Stevenson Expressway at Harlem Avenue

The car hit the truck in the outbound lanes, left the road and rolled over early Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Seven children and one adult were injured in a rollover crash on I-90 near Hoffman Estates.

Sun-Times file photo

A driver died after crashing into a semi early Wednesday on the Stevenson Expressway near Harlem Avenue.

The driver hit the rear of the truck in the outbound lanes, left the roadway and rolled over around 2:30 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, a Joliet resident, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the state police and the Cook County medial examiner’s office said. No other injuries were reported.

Lanes were shut down until 7 a.m. for an investigation.

The Latest
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
15-year-old boy seriously wounded when gunman fires into Chatham home
The teen was inside a home in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet went through a window and struck him early Wednesday, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dan Bartlett, curator of exhibits at the Elmhurst History Museum, is photographed among some of the featured items in the “Eat Your Heart Out: Iconic Chicagoland Foods” exhibit.&nbsp;
Art
Chicago’s ‘Big Three’ iconic foods explored in museum exhibit
Elmhurst History Museum will examine the roots of pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef alongside memorabilia and interactivity that gives new meaning to the taste of Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, comprised of musicians from around the world under the leadership of principal conductor Maximiano Valdés, will perform in Chicago later this summer.&nbsp;
Music
Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra set for first-ever Chicago concert
The 68-member ensemble will present a concert on Aug. 6 at Symphony Center.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Body of man pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach
Emergency crews responded to a call of a person in distress in the water in the 700 block of East 31st Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
Woman shot and killed while arguing with man in Englewood
The man ran off after the shooting and was not in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 