The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit

The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
Christina Lopez

Christina Lopez

Provided photo

The family of a woman who was killed when a train slammed into a truck last month in Clarendon Hills alleges in a wrongful-death lawsuit that Metra should have known of the unsafe conditions that led to the fatal accident.

Christina Lopez, 72, was ejected from the window of a train she was riding the morning of May 11 after the train hit a box truck that was stopped on the tracks at Prospect Avenue. The force of the impact was so great that the wreckage wrapped around the train and tore through the side. Besides Lopez, four other people on the train were hurt, but none of them were seriously injured.

Lopez was on her way to visit her sister in LaGrange. She was the mother of three daughters and five grandchildren.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Lopez’s estate by her daughter, Josephine Klonowski. It alleges that Metra and BNSF were negligent and should have been aware of construction at the Prospect Avenue crossing that was causing traffic to back up on the tracks.

According to the suit, other vehicles had been stuck or impeded on the tracks in the Prospect Avenue crossing before the collision took place, and there had been prior near-misses.

The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and slow down to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.

“Metra did not communicate the true condition of the Prospect Avenue crossing to the operator of its trains,” the lawsuit states.

The suit also alleges that the driver of the truck, owned by Del’s Moving Inc., failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming train and drove into the crossing without sufficient space to clear the tracks.

The truck driver and two passengers got out before the truck was hit and exploded into flames.

Lopez family attorney Steven Jambois said in a statement that he expects additional parties will be named in the lawsuit as the investigation continues.

“Our law firm is thoroughly investigating this tragic incident to determine exactly what led to Ms. Lopez’s death and who is to blame for this avoidable situation,” Jambois said. “Our hearts are with the Lopez family as they process the immense loss of their mother.”

The suit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

Next Up In News
Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Neighbors gather to mourn Lincoln Square toddler killed by car, push for cyclist safety measures
Lightfoot uses disputed parliamentary maneuver to stave off speed camera defeat
Council approves cooling requirements for high-rises, benefits for spouses of first-responder suicides
Board of Ed approves CPS’ $9.5B budget over school cut, property tax hike concerns
The Latest
Gabby Giffords speaks to a group of supporters at a fundraiser for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation at Carnivale at 702 W. Fulton St. on Wednesday.
Chicago
Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’
“We are living in a challenging time, but we are up for the challenge,” the former congresswoman from Arizona told supporters Wednesday.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs switch-hitter Ian Happ, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Patrick Wisdom, right, during the second inning against the Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ early rally powers them to the right side of a blowout vs. Pirates
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to one run through six innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Haven Middle School, 2417 Prairie Ave.
Suburban Chicago
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Police said the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to add a hate crime charge “because the actions and motive of the involved juvenile did not meet the legal, statutory elements of a hate crime.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In addition to a name change, Kraft Mac &amp; Cheese is also updating its logo and blue box.
Business
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese changing its name
The product will now be officially named “Kraft Mac & Cheese.”
By USA TODAY
 
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fourth Hearing
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
Millions of Americans who have watched the four hearings held so far have learned, from stunning and frightening testimony, about the deep roots of the Big Lie and the corrupt plot to keep the president in power, any cost to the country be damned.
By CST Editorial Board
 