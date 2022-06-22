The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
NHL Sports

Nazem Kadri’s OT goal lifts Avalanche over Lightning 3-2 in Game 4

Colorado moves within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning in Stanley Cup Final.

By  Associated Press
   
Fred Goodall
SHARE Nazem Kadri’s OT goal lifts Avalanche over Lightning 3-2 in Game 4
Stanley_Cup_Avalanche_Lightning_Hockey.jpg

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri shoots the puck into the top of the goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during overtime of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

John Bazemore/AP

TAMPA, Fla. — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.

Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender’s right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead.

“That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidelined since being injured during Game 3 of the Western Conference final against Edmonton.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” the Colorado center added. “I figured it was time to join the party.”

The Avalanche outshot the Lightning 11-3 in the extra period. Vasilevskiy stopped Logan O’Connor on a breakaway, and Colorado had a shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar before Kadri ended it.

Game 5 is Friday night in Denver, where Colorado won the first two games of the series and are 7-2 this postseason.

Anthony Cirelli scored 36 seconds into the game and Victor Hedman also scored in regulation for the Lightning. They took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Nathan MacKinnon scored on a second-period power play for Colorado, and Andrew Cogliano tied it early in the third.

Darcy Kuemper, pulled from Game 3 after giving up five goals in a 6-2 loss, stopped 37 shots and had an assist of the winning goal for the Avalanche.

Vasilevskiy finished with 35 saves. He has rebounded from allowing 11 goals in Games 1 and 2 to limit the high-scoring Avalanche to five the past two games.

The Lightning are trying to become the first team to win at least three straight Stanley Cup titles since the New York Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. The Avalanche last hoisted the Cup in 2001.

The Lightning have rebounded from playing poorly in Games 1 and 2 to make it interesting by neutralizing Colorado’s speed, limiting the Avalanche’s scoring opportunities and turning up the pressure on Kuemper, who was barely tested when he faced just 16 shots in a 7-0 blowout in Game 2.

Cirelli’s goal was the fastest in a Stanley Cup Final since 2006, and the Lightning set the tone for another busy night for Kuemper by outshooting the Avalanche 17-4 in the opening period. Two of Colorado’s shots came while skating short-handed, killing off Tampa Bay’s first power play of the night.

MacKinnon’s first goal of the series — 12th of the playoffs — erased Colorado’s early deficit at 5:17 of the second period. The Avalanche pulled even again when Cogliano, assisted by Nico Sturm and Darren Helm, scored on a deflection less than three minutes into the third.

INJURIES

Kadri returned to the lineup after missing four games. He had been out since injuring his thumb when he was boarded by Evander Kane in Game 3 of Colorado’s sweep of Edmonton in the Western Conference final.

Kane received a major penalty and was suspended a game

As expected, Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov played, while center Brayden Point was out of the lineup again for the defending champs.

Kucherov departed Game 3 after getting cross-checked by Colorado’s Devon Toews.

Point played in the first two games of the Final after missing 10 straight due to a right leg injury.

Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (hand) missed his second straight game. He was injured blocking a shot in Game 2.

HELPING HANDS

Mikko Rantanen and Cale Maker assisted on MacKinnon’s goal, giving both of them 20 this postseason — a franchise record for a single playoff year. Peter Stastny had 19 with Quebec in 1985.

Next Up In NHL
Blackhawks flesh out front office, name Meghan Hunter, Mark Eaton assistant general managers
Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
As Kirby and Colton Dach prepare for NHL future together, Dale Dach amazed by their blossoming careers
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
Avalanche beat Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final
The Latest
Christina Lopez
Suburban Chicago
Family of grandmother killed in Metra crash files wrongful death lawsuit
The lawsuit states that Metra should have warned its conductors to approach the crossing with caution and to look out for any vehicles stuck on the tracks.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Gabby Giffords speaks to a group of supporters at a fundraiser for the Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence Foundation at Carnivale at 702 W. Fulton St. on Wednesday.
Chicago
Gabby Giffords fundraises in Chicago in wake of Buffalo and Uvalde shootings: ‘A better world is possible’
“We are living in a challenging time, but we are up for the challenge,” the former congresswoman from Arizona told supporters Wednesday.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs switch-hitter Ian Happ, left, celebrates his two-run home run with Patrick Wisdom, right, during the second inning against the Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ early rally powers them to the right side of a blowout vs. Pirates
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson held the Pirates to one run through six innings.
By Maddie Lee
 
Haven Middle School, 2417 Prairie Ave.
Suburban Chicago
Student charged with disorderly conduct for nooses found near Evanston middle school
Police said the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to add a hate crime charge “because the actions and motive of the involved juvenile did not meet the legal, statutory elements of a hate crime.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fourth Hearing
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
Millions of Americans who have watched the four hearings held so far have learned, from stunning and frightening testimony, about the deep roots of the Big Lie and the corrupt plot to keep the president in power, any cost to the country be damned.
By CST Editorial Board
 