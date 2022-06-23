The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022

Get buy-in before moving ahead with $120 million new school for Near South Side

The School Board was slated to vote on the proposal, but it was pulled at the last minute. Even some supporters agreed with the need to build consensus and listen to the concerns of the broader school community.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Get buy-in before moving ahead with $120 million new school for Near South Side
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.

A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop, part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes, is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools enrollment has plummeted by tens of thousands of students in recent years. A decade ago, over 400,000 children attended CPS. In the year just ended, enrollment was just 330,411.

With those troubling numbers in mind — not to mention the district’s own warnings about its dismal financial outlook — there must be extra scrutiny on big-ticket spending like the proposal for a $120 million new high school in the South Loop.

We’re from Missouri on this one: Show us, and the larger school community.

Maybe a new high school, even at that steep price, is a good option to serve the Near South Side — including Chinatown, the South Loop and Bridgeport — and keep families invested in the city’s public schools.

Or, maybe the money — CPS would pay $70 million, with the state providing $50 million — is better spent elsewhere, given this city’s long track record of short-changing lower-income students of color, especially Black students.

Editorial

Editorial

It’s vital to take more time to fully air the pros and cons, listen to families and other community stakeholders and make sure critical questions and concerns are addressed.

The Sun-Times’ Nader Issa and Lauren FitzPatrick and WBEZ’s Sarah Karp reported on those questions in a story published early Wednesday.

The proposal was slated for a vote by the School Board on Wednesday, but Schools CEO Pedro Martinez wisely — we can’t help but think of previous administrations, under former mayors, that would have just shrugged and forged ahead — pulled the plan from the agenda at the last minute. Even some supporters agreed with the need to build consensus and listen to the concerns of the broader school community.

Chinatown residents have pushed for a new high school for years, and the student population on the Near South Side has grown. But other high schools on the South Side are already under capacity, low-income housing promised for the proposed site at 24th and State streets was never built, and residents have complained about a lack of community engagement over the plan.

It’s legitimate to ask the hard question: Does the city need this school?

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See ourguidelines.

Next Up In News
Beale: Lightfoot’s ‘dictatorship’ over City Council must end
Griffin’s move to Florida only latest blow to local philanthropy
South Side alderpersons condemn Gresham Aldi closure: ‘You have to do right by all of Chicago’
13-year-old girl dies days after Gresham crash
Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame running back, dies at 93
Man killed witness in murder case at request of inmate at Cook County Jail, prosecutors say
The Latest
Ald. Gil Villegas, state Rep. Delia Ramirez are the major contenders in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary.
Columnists
About $2.8 million in outside money in Villegas, Ramirez Illinois 3rd congressional primary
Outside money is a major factor in the Democratic primary for the new Hispanic plurality 3rd congressional district,
By Lynn Sweet
 
TMFT_UNIT_016_24658_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Man from Toronto’ wastes the talents of Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart
The two reliably funny actors team up for a consistently dumb assassin thriller on Netflix.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ald. Anthony Beale speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
City Hall
Beale: Lightfoot’s ‘dictatorship’ over City Council must end
“We need to have a true speaker of the city, where the speaker presides over the City Council and not the mayor. You don’t see the governor presiding over … the General Assembly,” Ald. Anthony Beale said.
By Fran Spielman
 
U.S. House Democratic 1st Congressional District candidate Jonathan Jackson speaks during a news conference at his campaign headquarters at 8658 S. Cottage Grove Ave. on the South Side, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Columnists
Congress candidate Jonathan Jackson: Made ‘mistake’ in ignoring personal financial disclosure deadline
Jackson, running in the Illinois 1st Congressional District, waited until days before the election to file a personal financial disclosure due in May.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Residents flock to North Avenue Beach enjoying the day by Lake Michigan, Monday, June 20, 2022.
Editorials
Sunscreen and lifejackets — not guns — are only protection needed at a beach
“Why do you need a gun to enjoy the beach?” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown asked last month. The question answers itself. Guns have no place at a beach.
By CST Editorial Board
 