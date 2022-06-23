The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham

The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham
Two people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.

Two people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the Southside.

About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Street when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

The shooter fled the scene and there was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
Early voting lagging as Tuesday’s primaries near, officials say
Going to Disney World: No sour grapes in billionaire Griffin’s exodus to Sunshine State as Illinois election clouds loom?
Beale: Lightfoot’s ‘dictatorship’ over City Council must end
Griffin’s move to Florida only latest blow to local philanthropy
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., last month; State Sen. Darren Bailey, right, at a news conference in Chicago last month.
Elections
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
The former president apparently thinks Darren Bailey is “doing a good job,” according to an interview with The Center Square’s Greg Bishop ahead of a planned “Save America” rally on Saturday in central Illinois.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Johnny Cueto had no run support from his teammates Thursday night.
White Sox
Cueto OK but no ‘O’ vs. O’s dooms White Sox
Johnny Cueto allowed three runs in 5 1⁄3 innings in Orioles’ 4-0 victory
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting June 23, 2022, in Lawndale.
News
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
The two boys were wounded in separate shootings, within 5 minutes of each other. Both were hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners want to make sure Chicagoans’ votes are cast in time for the primary Tuesday.
News
Early voting lagging as Tuesday’s primaries near, officials say
“Voters have other issues on their mind, kids are out of school for the summer or they’re planning vacations,” an election official said Thursday about the primaries that were pushed back until June 28 this year.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Ald. Gil Villegas, state Rep. Delia Ramirez are the major contenders in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary.
Columnists
About $2.8 million in outside money in Villegas, Ramirez Illinois 3rd congressional primary
Outside money is a major factor in the Democratic primary for the new Hispanic plurality 3rd congressional district,
By Lynn Sweet
 