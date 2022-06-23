2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the Southside.
About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Street when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
The shooter fled the scene and there was no one in custody.
