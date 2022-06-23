The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

3 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham

The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham
Two people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.

Three people were shot, one fatally, June 23, 2022, in Gresham.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the Southside.

About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Street when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A second man, 40, went to Little Company of Mary Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right arm, officials said. He was also listed in fair condition.

The shooter fled the scene and there was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
Early voting lagging as Tuesday’s primaries near, officials say
Going to Disney World: No sour grapes in billionaire Griffin’s exodus to Sunshine State as Illinois election clouds loom?
Beale: Lightfoot’s ‘dictatorship’ over City Council must end
Griffin’s move to Florida only latest blow to local philanthropy
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Sky_vs_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker becomes first player in WNBA history to record three career triple-doubles in 82-59 win over Sparks
Parker finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and moved into eighth on the WNBA’s all-time assists list and fifth on the league’s all-time blocks list.
By Annie Costabile
 
Former President Donald Trump, left, speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., last month; State Sen. Darren Bailey, right, at a news conference in Chicago last month.
Elections
Trump’s pick on Tuesday? ‘Maybe’ Bailey, former president hints to Illinois interviewer days ahead of weekend rally here
The former president apparently thinks Darren Bailey is “doing a good job,” according to an interview with The Center Square’s Greg Bishop ahead of a planned “Save America” rally on Saturday in central Illinois.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
Johnny Cueto had no run support from his teammates Thursday night.
White Sox
Cueto OK but no ‘O’ vs. O’s dooms White Sox
Johnny Cueto allowed three runs in 5 1⁄3 innings in Orioles’ 4-0 victory
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A teen boy was hurt in a shooting June 23, 2022, in Lawndale.
News
Two 13-year-old boys hurt in separate shootings on West, South Sides
The two boys were wounded in separate shootings, within 5 minutes of each other. Both were hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 