15-year-old boy among 3 shot in Chatham

Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

A boy, 15, was shot in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.

A woman, 30 was struck in the shoulder and a man, whose age was unknown, suffered a graze wound, fire officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago police have not released any details on the incident.