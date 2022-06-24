The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
15-year-old boy among 3 shot in Chatham

The boy, 15, was shot in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three people were shot, including a 15-year-old boy, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

A boy, 15, was shot in the leg and transported to Comers Children’s Hospital, fire officials said.

A woman, 30 was struck in the shoulder and a man, whose age was unknown, suffered a graze wound, fire officials said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago police have not released any details on the incident.

The Latest
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Live updates on reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Abortion rights activists react outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, in Washington, DC, on Friday.
Letters to the Editor
With Roe overturned, America is no longer ‘land of the free, home of the brave’
There is nothing free or brave about America when Republicans refuse to stand up to the religious right.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Head coach Jon Scheyer and Duke will play Ohio State on Nov. 30 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
College Sports
ACC/Big Ten Challenge headlined by Duke-Ohio State and Indiana-North Carolina
Pittsburgh visits Northwestern and Illinois will host Syracuse.
By Associated Press
 
Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill. reacts inside a cell at Denpasar district court during her hearing objections trial in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer are accused of murdering Sheila von-Wiese Mack, her mother, who was found stuffed inside a suitcase. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Heather Mack
Heather Mack’s daughter back in care of woman who raised her in Indonesia
Oshar Suartama confirmed for a judge Friday that she had arrived in Illinois and had reunited with 7-year-old Estelle Schaefer, known as Stella. The child’s therapist has told the judge “there’s no question” Stella sees that woman “as her mother and the primary caretaker in her life.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference in response to the Supreme Court rolling back Roe v. Wade at Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ headquarters in the Loop, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Lightfoot tells those worried about getting abortions after Supreme Court ruling: ‘Come to Chicago.’
Experts predict about 20,000 more people will come to Illinois for access to abortion care as a result of Friday’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
By Sophie Sherry
 