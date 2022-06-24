The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
An infant was fatally wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.

An infant was fatally shot on Friday in South Shore.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 5-month-old girl was fatally shot Friday night in South Shore, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

The girl was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside that second car opened fire, striking the girl in the head, Chicago police said.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, officials said.

A man who was in a separate car was shot around the eye, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in good condition.

At least a dozen of the girl’s family members gathered outside Comer following the shooting.

“All we heard was baby got shot in the car,” said one relative, who declined to give their name.

“She got shot in the head,” a woman screamed at an officer near the emergency room entrance of the hospital.

“I hope y’all catch whoever did this,” a woman screamed through tears at her phone. “Took that damn baby’s life.”

A nurse at Comer saw paramedics bringing the child in for treatment.

“I’ve never in my 61 years of life seen anything like this,” said the nurse, Jackie, who declined to give her last name.

The nurse said two of her own children have been killed by gunfire and a third was left paralyzed after being shot at a party.

“You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it,” she said.

Check back for details on this developing story.

