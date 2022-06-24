The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
NHL Sports

Tampa Bay bucks the odds in Game 5

No Cup celebration for Avs as Palat’s goal with 6:22 remaining helps Lightning stave off elimination

By  Pat Graham
   
SHARE Tampa Bay bucks the odds in Game 5
Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Five of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party to stay in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title, beating the Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night in Game 5.

Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The Cup was all shined up and in the building, too.

It’s heading back to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Lightning trail the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Jan Rutta also scored for the Lightning. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar had goals for Colorado. Makar’s third-period tally bounced off the skate of Erik Cernak and through the pads of Vasilevskiy to tie it at 2.

It set the stage for Palat, whose shot slipped through the pads of Darcy Kuemper. A brief hush fell over the crowd.

Tampa Bay regrouped after an emotional Game 4 loss at home on a overtime goal from Colorado forward Nazem Kadri. The Lightning felt the Avalanche might have had too many players on the ice on the winner.

A too many players on the ice penalty was called Friday on Colorado with 2:43 remaining. The Lightning went on the power play and made it so that Colorado couldn’t pull Kuemper until around 30 seconds remaining. They weathered the Avalanche’s late barrage.

Just the Lightning showing their championship mettle. They’ve already rallied back from a 3-2 deficit to Toronto in the first round, and climbed out of a 2-0 hole against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Completing this comeback series win would put them in an entirely different category. Only one team has rallied to capture a Game 7 in the final after trailing 3-1 in a series — the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.

This is a gritty Lightning squad that’s showing no signs of slowing down even against a speedy Avalanche team and even after all the contests they’ve logged. Tampa Bay has played in 67 postseason games since the start of the first round in 2020. That’s basically an entire extra season.

Their resolve has impressed Lightning coach Jon Cooper. His team improved to 3-0 this season when facing potential elimination games.

The Avalanche are trying to capture their first title since 2001. The Avalanche fans were out in full force — both inside the building (an upper-level ticket on game day was going for around $1,500) and outside at a nearby watch party.

Colorado knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Makar said leading into the game this was the “toughest one that we’ve had so far.”

The Avalanche are 2 for 2 in their visits to the Stanley Cup Final. They also won in 1996, which was their inaugural season in Denver after relocating from Quebec.

Soon after Nichushkin tied it at 1-apiece in the second, Kucherov knocked in a goal off the post. The power-play goal was with Alex Killorn in the box for holding, along with J.T. Compher (holding the stick) and Makar (tripping), making for a 4-on-3 situation.

Rutta zapped some of the energy from the crowd with his first goal of the playoffs. It was on a slapshot from the side that slipped through Kuemper.

It bode well for the Lightning — teams that score the first goal when staring at elimination in the final are 55-25.

“If we had our choice, we would just write our name all the way around the circle (of the Cup),” Cooper cracked before the game.

Next Up In NHL
Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson as head coach
Nazem Kadri’s OT goal lifts Avalanche over Lightning in Game 4
Blackhawks flesh out front office, name Meghan Hunter, Mark Eaton assistant general managers
Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
As Kirby and Colton Dach prepare for NHL future together, Dale Dach amazed by their blossoming careers
The Latest
Lenyn Sosa
White Sox
Prized prospect Sosa might not be up for too long
But the bigger concern is the Sox’ offense, which managed only one hit Friday
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hits a RBI double during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday.
Cubs
How Ian Happ has helped ‘stabilize’ Cubs amid roller-coaster season
Entering the Cubs’ game Friday against the Cardinals, Happ ranked third among National League outfielders in wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Illinois, Friday afternoon, June 24, 2022.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
In Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of ‘past tense’ era of abortion rights
Said Harris at a YMCA in Plainfield: “Today, as of right now, as of this minute, we can only talk about what Roe v. Wade protected. Past tense.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
An infant was fatally wounded in a shooting June 24, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
5-month-old fatally shot in South Shore: ‘You never know what it’s like to have a broken heart until you go through it’
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Protesters march in downtown Chicago on Friday after the Supreme Court decision eliminating a constitutional right to an abortion.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Hundreds rally for abortion rights
Anger over the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision brought many to Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday night.
By Manny Ramos and Sophie Sherry
 