Saturday, June 25, 2022
Exercise Well Well

How many steps are in a mile: tips on using your fitness tracker effectively

However you're logging your steps, the data from your device can be hard to interpret.

By  USA TODAY
   
Jacob Livesay, USA TODAY
stock.adobe.com

Whether you’re getting your step count from a Fitbit, an Apple Watch or your cell phone, it’s likely you’ve been more aware of your physical activity lately.

While the National Center for Biotechnology Information noted a decrease in physical fitness at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of outdoor activities that can be done safely. The Minnesota Department of Health, for instance, encouraged running, walking and hiking during their “stay safe” order, emphasizing physical and mental health benefits of these exercises.

However you’re logging your steps, the data from your device can be hard to interpret. It’s difficult to know what your Fitbit-recommended 10,000 steps a day converts to in terms of distance.

How many steps are in a mile?

The answer is different for everyone. Healthline cites a University of Iowa study that says the average step length is 2.5 feet. This means it would take a little over 2,100 steps for the average person to reach one mile.

Depending on your height and physical fitness, your stride may be above or below the average. You can measure your own step length with a tape measure or a ruler in order to calculate the number of steps it would take you to reach a mile. Simply divide 5,280 feet (63,360 inches) by the length of your step, and you can get your personalized count. Keep in mind that your running stride length is probably longer than your average step length.

How many steps should I take each day?

According to NBC News, as little as 7,000 steps per day could be enough, although their research seems to show that people saw more health benefits the more steps they took.

For most adults, the CDC recommends 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, as well as 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity.

Apple Watch does not have a step goal, according to apple.com, but it does have a “Move,” or calorie goal which users can adjust.

