Horoscope for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are in a creative frame of mind, which is why you will see new uses for something that you own. You might reconfigure or redesign something. Because your imagination is in overdrive, be careful about financial decisions. Check moon alert above.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign having a dreamy relationship with Neptune, which makes you feel laid-back and interested in fanciful ideas. Einstein said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination circles the world.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Relax as much as possible. Work alone or behind the scenes, because you will enjoy daydreaming and conjuring up future possibilities in your mind. You might share these ideas with others because with Mercury in your sign, you are eager to enlighten.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will find it easy to idealize a friend or admire them. Some might feel this kind of admiration or inspiration about a group, especially a charitable organization. If you decide to join a group, think clearly, and perhaps wait a few days to see if this is what you really want to do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others might misunderstand you or feel confused by the impression that you create. Quite likely, they will admire you but also, it’s as if they are seeing you through Vaseline on their lens. This can make you appear glamorous. It can also make you appear flaky? (Just so you know.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re attracted to fanciful plans about future travel, further education or doing something adventurous and exciting! You want to expand your world! It’s wonderful to use your imagination. However, make sure that in a day or two, these plans still hold water and have the same appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might feel empathetic and sympathetic to someone who is less fortunate than you, which is why you are inclined to help them as much as possible, and be generous. This is admirable. However, your aroused idealism could be misleading. Don’t give away the farm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with a partner or close friend will be laid back and relaxed today. You might entertain imaginative ideas? These are always fun to explore. However, because you are in a fanciful mood, wait until tomorrow or Monday to agree to make a commitment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because your idealism is aroused today, you will want to help coworkers or work on behalf of someone. You might also give your time to help pets or animal rescue organizations. Be careful about committing too much. See how these ideas look on Monday.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a wonderful day to be creative and explore the arts. Artists, in particular, will be productive and able to work with a heightened imagination. Social occasions will be fun-loving and whimsical. Enjoy playful activities with children. Romance will shimmer!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel sympathetic to the needs of a family member today. If you can help someone, you certainly will. However, if someone makes a serious demand on you, which requires a commitment on your part, wait until Monday to respond. This will be wise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might spend a lot of time being lost in fantasy and daydreams. That’s OK. We all need a mental health day like this now and then. You might come up with marvelous ideas? If so, write them down. However, be leery about firm decisions.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actor Ricky Gervais (1961) shares your birthday. You are an observant, very perceptive person. You understand people. You are creative and love to travel. Many of you have different lifestyles. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means anything can happen. Be courageous. Explore new avenues and new directions.

