Chicago outdoors: Joey-toting opossum, Mich. moose warning, Chicago River regs, centenarian Granddad

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Alan Anderson was surprised June 15 to see this opossum with a back loaded with joeys (young opossums) crossing the road in Des Plaines, about half a mile west of the Des Plaines River.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“So a [tour] guide on a boat said for the river, “it’s catch and release only, by law.’’ Guy needs to get his info straight.” Chicago River angler Jeffrey Williams

A: I suggested he tell the tour guide to read page 23 of the Illinois Fishing 2022 Regulation Information. (Actually, I messaged something more graphic.) The Chicago River is under general state regulations, other than those related too Lake Michigan perch.

BIG NUMBER

109: Years that Granddad, the late Australian lungfish at the Shedd Aquarium, lived; according to research published in Frontiers in Environmental Science: Freshwater Science.

Granddad, the late Australian lungfish at the Shedd Aquarium. Shedd Aquarium

LAST WORD

“Motorists traveling in the Upper Peninsula are being urged to keep an eye out for moose and to exercise extra caution when driving after dark.’’

Michigan DNR, after a week when five bull moose were struck and killed in Marquette and Baraga counties.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERING

Wednesday, June 29: Bob Clark, “Geneva smallmouth—Live Bait Rigging,’’ Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Through Thursday, June 30: Second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer permit applications

Through Thursday, June 30: Final day, first lottery, free dove hunting permits

Through July 4: Applications, first lottery, fall shotgun turkey

HALL OF FAME

Through July 11: Nominations accepted for the 2022 class to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame, info@ilconservation.org, (217) 785-2003