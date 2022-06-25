Bolingbrook police investigate reports of shooting at WeatherTech warehouse

Police were investigating reports of a possible shooting Saturday morning inside the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, officials said.

About 6:35 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 1 Weathertech Way, Bolingbrook police said.

Police said the offender fled the building and is still at large.

Multiple police units were responding to the area. Police have asked people toavoid the area of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

