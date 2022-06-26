Horoscope for Sunday, June 26, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy talking to neighbors, relatives, siblings and daily contacts because this is an upbeat, friendly day! It’s the perfect day for a short trip. It’s a great day to network with others. Writers, actors and salespeople will also flourish. (Wonderful day to write romantic fiction.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business and commerce are favored. In many ways, this is a strong financial day for you. Look for ways to boost your income or get a better-paying job. Work-related travel is also likely. However, you might also spend money on lovely exciting things!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is definitely a feel-good day because the moon is in your sign lined up with fair Venus and dancing with lucky Jupiter. (It doesn’t get much better than this.) In particular, it’s a lovely day for romance! Make plans to see loved ones. Enjoy!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is truly a marvelous day! Oh yes, you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Ironically, you will enjoy time alone, especially swinging in a hammock; or you will enjoy the company of others. It’s your choice. Work done alone or behind the scenes will boost your reputation and good name.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy warm friendships and schmoozing with others because people will be glad to see you. This is a great date day. It’s also a wonderful day to enjoy the company of creative, artistic types. Make plans with someone to explore travel or exciting ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on others, which is one of the reasons it’s a great day for a romantic get-together. You will impress someone! Someone might want your advice about how to make something look better. (Something can boost shared wealth today.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a glorious day to travel or do anything out of the ordinary because you want adventure and the thrill of expanding your universe. If you can’t travel, talk to people from other cultures. In fact, you might fall in love with someone or develop a crush on someone “different.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good money day for you. It’s an excellent time to discuss how to divide or share something, perhaps an inheritance or something to do with jointly held property. Whatever happens, you’ll come out smelling like a rose! This is also a passionate, affectionate day for romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Enjoy schmoozing with others because this is a romantic, friendly day! Not only will you enjoy the company of partners and close friends, you will also like to meet members of the general public. Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun times!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you have to work, this is a positive day at work. Coworkers will be supportive. Work-related travel will please you. Even if you have to work on behalf of someone else or perform a service, you will find it rewarding and satisfying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Accept all invitations to party because this is a fun-loving day! Enjoy playful activities with children, social outings, the entertainment world, the arts and fun diversions. Have a long lunch. Go for a picnic. Enjoy the company of your kids. So many options to please you today! Do something.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family will be a source of enjoyment and happiness for you. You might be more involved with a female relative or a parent. This is a lovely day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over for good food and drink! Likewise, it’s a favorable day for real estate negotiations.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, actress Ariana Grande (1993) shares your birthday. You are a creative, intelligent, interesting conversationalist. You enjoy the company of others and like to be currently informed. You are hard-working and romantic. This year is slower paced. Your focus is mostly on relationships and partnerships. Look for relationships that benefit you. Take time for yourself.