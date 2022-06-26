1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in Garfield Park
Two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.
One person was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.
About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South PulaskiRoad, walked to the ,back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.
A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.
Following the shooting, the gunmen exited the bus and fled eastbound.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
Bailey’s Trump card? Ex-president gives ‘complete and total endorsement’ to downstate farmer in GOP gov race
The Latest
Bailey’s Trump card? Ex-president gives ‘complete and total endorsement’ to downstate farmer in GOP gov race
State Sen. Darren Bailey had been seeking Trump’s endorsement for months. The former president finally delivered it Saturday, telling a crowd in western Illinois, “Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty.”
So-called neonics add a much smaller amount of pesticides to the environment than widespread spraying, but they are absorbed by plants, which makes the entire plant deadly to some species.
Heat-related injuries and deaths have been top of mind for many Chicagoans as the city reached 100-degree temperatures for the second consecutive week.
The owners were bombarded with calls once news of the Bridgeport institution’s closure spread. “We know we are always busy, but the way they think about the food, and about everything is amazing,” co-owner Josie Rodriguez said.