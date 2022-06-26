The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 26, 2022
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in Garfield Park

Two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.

Archivos Sun-Times

One person was killed and another wounded after gunmen opened fire on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon in Garfield Park.

About 1:20 p.m., two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South PulaskiRoad, walked to the ,back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical attention, police said.

Following the shooting, the gunmen exited the bus and fled eastbound.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

