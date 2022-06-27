Woman arrested after stabbing 3 people during fight in Lake View East, police say

A woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight Sunday night in Lake View East on the North Side, police said

The woman, 24, swung a knife during the fight in the 1000 block of West Belmont Avenue about 11:25 p.m., Chicago police said. The four had been arguing before the confrontation became physical.



A woman, 28, was stabbed in the chest, arm and back, officials said. She was listed in serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the back and was in fair condition, police said.

A second woman, 35, suffered a stab wound to the buttocks and was in good condition.

The woman wielding the knife suffered a laceration to her face and was listed in fair condition, authorities said.

All four were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Charges were pending.

Hours earlier, less than half a mile away, a Chicago police sergeant was hospitalized after he was punched while making an arrest.

The stabbing was the second within an hour in Chicago. Less than 14 miles south, a 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during a fight in Back of the Yards.

