The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 27, 2022
Food and Restaurants Taste

The KFC spork you wear on your fingers: how to get one

Customers can get their own pair of Finger Sporks by ordering a Sides Lovers Meal at a KFC restaurant, or through the chain’s mobile app or website.

By  Brett Molina | USA Today
   
SHARE The KFC spork you wear on your fingers: how to get one
KFC is giving away the sporks to promote their Sides Lovers Meal.

KFC is giving away the sporks to promote their Sides Lovers Meal.

KFC

There’s arguably no greater advance in the world of cutlery than the spork. Now you can wear them on your fingers.

Fast-food chain KFC said it plans to give away Finger Sporks, utensils that not only combine the best of the spoon and fork, but can be worn on an index finger.

Using the spork is pretty straightforward: You slide one onto your index finger, then start eating. KFC is giving away the sporks to promote their Sides Lovers Meal, which includes eight pieces of fried chicken or chicken tenders, along with a choice of three large sides and four biscuits.

“Every detail of the innovative Finger Spork has been carefully crafted and pressure tested — by way of eating many KFC sides — for the optimal finger lickin’ good experience,” said Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in a statement.

KFC even created a 90s-inspired infomercial to show how to use the new finger lickin’ good utensil.

The new Finger Sporks are available now through July 12. Customers can get their own pair of Finger Sporks by ordering a Sides Lovers Meal at a KFC restaurant, or through the chain’s mobile app or website.

KFC said the sporks will be available while supplies last.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Taste
Beloved family-owned Bridgeport Restaurant to close after a decade of feeding Chicago’s South Side
PBS joins food TV competition series with ‘The Great American Recipe’
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese changing its name
Asian carp’s new, and hopefully more appetizing, name is revealed
Menu planner: Bacon and beet hash is an excellent, low-cost dinner
Can Illinois turn Asian carp into Chilean sea bass?
The Latest
merlin_104747550.jpg
Chicago
Final days for flute-playing monkey in Gold Coast co-op?
Edward Minieka, 78, who owns the co-op unit, said he appears to have lost a battle with his neighbors to preserve the elaborate paint scheme in his foyer.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago police work the scene were 3 people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022.
Other Views
Investing in just practices will improve public safety
Stemming the flow of illegal weapons, investing in community anti-violence programs and reforming the approach to illegal gun possession would make us safer.
By Jerry Clayton and Sharone R. Mitchell Jr.
 
The welfare system should be modeled on the tax code. Safety net eligibility thresholds should be raised for poor and working-class married couples who receive welfare and related programs like childcare subsidies.
Other Views
Marriage should be welcomed, not penalized, by our safety net system
Government should raise income thresholds for low-income and working-class married couples who receive assistance such as welfare and SNAP benefits.
By Jeffery M. Leving
 
Screen_Shot_2022_06_27_at_1.55.04_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 27, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 
A judge’s gavel
Suburban Chicago
Jury awards mother $20 million in birth injury case against Advocate Christ Hospital
The boy, now 7, has brain damage from oxygen deprivation during labor at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.
By Andy Grimm
 