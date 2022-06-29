Horoscope for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents at home. (Possibly, these accidents are verbal.) In other words, you might blurt out something that you later regret. Meanwhile, small appliances might break down or a minor breakage might occur. Be mindful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is definitely an accident-prone day for your sign, which means you have to keep your eyes open. Pay attention to everything you say and do, especially walking, jogging and driving. On the upside, you will have some novel, original ideas. Be alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money scene because something unexpected could affect your finances. It could be minor; it could be major. You might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus. This will stir up feelings of independence and self-reliance within you. There will be lots of energy in the air and you will be inclined to act on your impulses. New ideas, new situations and new faces are likely. You want to call the shots.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you because the moon is hiding in your chart, while at the same time, being stimulated by electric Uranus! This is why you might feel mildly anxious about something and not know why. Don’t worry about this because it’s temporary. Gone in 24 hours.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the classic day to make a new friend or meet someone new in a group situation. This new encounter might be exciting and stimulating because, very likely, the person you meet will be different in some way. In fact, it is this very difference that attracts you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be surprised by a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority today. (Busted!) On the upside, positive news might come your way from on high. Opportunities related to higher education, the law, medicine, the media and publishing are blessed right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans are completely unpredictable today. For example, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so; or, alternatively, planned travel might be interrupted, delayed or canceled. You also might meet someone today who is unusual. Perhaps you will learn something new from them?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on issues related to shared property, banking, taxes, debt and inheritances because something unexpected could affect these areas. When it comes to money or shared wealth, it’s wise to know what’s happening. A stitch in time and all that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today someone close to you, perhaps a partner, spouse or friend, might throw a curveball your way. Something unexpected will happen. They might make an unusual suggestion or demand; or perhaps they will do something that surprises you? Possibly, you will meet someone new who is “different.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today — almost certainly. Equipment breakdowns, computer snafus, mixed-up messages, staff shortages, power outages are just some things that might surprise you. Perhaps someone has unusual news? (Check your pet for possible problems.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents should take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Social plans might suddenly change. Ditto for sports events. For example, you might receive a surprise invitation, or by contrast, social plans might suddenly be canceled. Romance might also hold some unexpected surprises.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lily Rabe (1982) shares your birthday. You are a loving and compassionate person, which is why you truly care about others. Because you are tenderhearted, you sometimes need to withdraw to protect yourself. This is a year of change; therefore, stay light on your feet and remain flexible. Stay positive and be ready to explore new opportunities. Travel is likely.

