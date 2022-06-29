The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents at home. (Possibly, these accidents are verbal.) In other words, you might blurt out something that you later regret. Meanwhile, small appliances might break down or a minor breakage might occur. Be mindful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is definitely an accident-prone day for your sign, which means you have to keep your eyes open. Pay attention to everything you say and do, especially walking, jogging and driving. On the upside, you will have some novel, original ideas. Be alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money scene because something unexpected could affect your finances. It could be minor; it could be major. You might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Uranus. This will stir up feelings of independence and self-reliance within you. There will be lots of energy in the air and you will be inclined to act on your impulses. New ideas, new situations and new faces are likely. You want to call the shots.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you because the moon is hiding in your chart, while at the same time, being stimulated by electric Uranus! This is why you might feel mildly anxious about something and not know why. Don’t worry about this because it’s temporary. Gone in 24 hours.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the classic day to make a new friend or meet someone new in a group situation. This new encounter might be exciting and stimulating because, very likely, the person you meet will be different in some way. In fact, it is this very difference that attracts you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be surprised by a boss, parent or someone in a position of authority today. (Busted!) On the upside, positive news might come your way from on high. Opportunities related to higher education, the law, medicine, the media and publishing are blessed right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans are completely unpredictable today. For example, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so; or, alternatively, planned travel might be interrupted, delayed or canceled. You also might meet someone today who is unusual. Perhaps you will learn something new from them?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on issues related to shared property, banking, taxes, debt and inheritances because something unexpected could affect these areas. When it comes to money or shared wealth, it’s wise to know what’s happening. A stitch in time and all that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today someone close to you, perhaps a partner, spouse or friend, might throw a curveball your way. Something unexpected will happen. They might make an unusual suggestion or demand; or perhaps they will do something that surprises you? Possibly, you will meet someone new who is “different.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today — almost certainly. Equipment breakdowns, computer snafus, mixed-up messages, staff shortages, power outages are just some things that might surprise you. Perhaps someone has unusual news? (Check your pet for possible problems.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents should take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Social plans might suddenly change. Ditto for sports events. For example, you might receive a surprise invitation, or by contrast, social plans might suddenly be canceled. Romance might also hold some unexpected surprises.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lily Rabe (1982) shares your birthday. You are a loving and compassionate person, which is why you truly care about others. Because you are tenderhearted, you sometimes need to withdraw to protect yourself. This is a year of change; therefore, stay light on your feet and remain flexible. Stay positive and be ready to explore new opportunities. Travel is likely.

Next Up In Entertainment
Woody Allen mulls ending filmmaking career, chat with Alec Baldwin reveals
After viral video of polar bear on tiny patch of ice, Lincoln Park Zoo offers intimate details of animal’s pampered life
Dear Abby: Teen’s improper clothes, behavior mar family funeral
‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ a pleasant love story in the age of ‘Bridgerton’ — but tamer
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ‘Choir Boy’ an extraordinary coming-of-age tale filled with glorious voices
The Latest
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man killed in McKinley Park shooting
The man, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 36th Street about 10:30 p.m. when someone approached on a bike and opened fire, striking him in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and his wife Cindy wave as they walk on stage to speak at an election night rally at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham after Bailey won the Republican gubernatorial primary election, Tuesday night.
Elections
‘Downstate farmer’ plows through the field — Darren Bailey handily wins six-candidate GOP governor’s race
With 96% of precincts counted statewide, Bailey had 57.4% of the vote compared to 15.7% for downstate venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan and 15% for third-place candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-TimesTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois attorney general, from left: Tom DeVore, Steve Kim and David Shestokas.
Elections
DeVore wins GOP attorney general contest
Despite a money disadvantage, the man who helped undo Gov. Pritzker’s COVID mask mandate will be the Republican nominee to face Kwame Raoul.
By Brett Chase
 
Election_2022_House__1_.jpg
Elections
Republican Mary Miller Trumps fellow GOP incumbent Rodney Davis in downstate congressional primary
Earlier in the evening, Davis in a statement conceded to Miller, with a nod to her biggest backer. “I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best.”
By Alex Degman | WBEZ
 
Johnny Cueto pitched six innings of three-run ball.
White Sox
Johnny Cueto shakes off Angels homer barrage, White Sox erupt for 11-4 victory
Cueto allowed three runs in six innings.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 