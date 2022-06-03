The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Book it: ‘An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change’ updates broad sweep of Illinois fishes

“An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change” updates and continues the lineage of important books documenting the fishes across Illinois.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Book it: ‘An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change’ updates broad sweep of Illinois fishes
Partial photo of the cover of “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change.” Provided by University of Illinois Press

Partial photo of the cover of “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change.”

Provided by University of Illinois Press

“An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 years of Change” arrived thick and overwhelming.

So I picked a handful of species to begin checking. That’s what to do with a book with entries on the state’s “217 current and extirpated fish species.”

“An Atlas of Illinois Fishes” continues a lineage that began with “The Fishes of Illinois” by Stephen A. Forbes and Robert E. Richardson in 1909. Philip W. Smith followed in 1979 with “The Fishes in Illinois,” which has been my valued, much-used go-to for decades.

Those books make me happy for humanity as an illustration of how science builds on what came before. That comes after more than two years in which lots about humanity and science made me profoundly unhappy.

Brook trout were my first species to check. I dream of them reproducing in Illinois. The entry on page 260 gave no hope: “The species is not know to reproduce in Illinois, and all records from streams — and probably those from Lake Michigan — are the result of stocking in Illinois.”

Next were entries for silver carp (page 121) and bighead carp (122). Neither was mentioned in Smith’s book. In the decades since, they became Illinois’ most famous fish. As the “Distribution in Illinois” paragraph for silvers, the famous leaping invasive carp, put it, “It is now abundant in the Illinois, lower Mississippi, Ohio and Wabash and in some reservoirs in central and southern Illinois.”

One of the modern changes in the fishes of Illinois was the spread of invasive carp, such as these silvers leaping from the Illinois River during netting by commercial fishermen in September, 2021. Credit: Dale Bowman

One of the modern changes in the fishes of Illinois was the spread of invasive carp, such as these silvers leaping from the Illinois River during netting by commercial fishermen in September, 2021.

Dale Bowman

Each species’ page includes “Identification,” Similar Species,” Habitat,” “Distribution in Illinois,” and, sometimes, “Remarks;” to go with color photos and distribution maps. There’s also a pictorial guide for identifying fish. The format and writing can be accessed and used by ordinary people, as well as those with advanced degrees.

The authors have advanced degrees: Brian A. Metzke, state aquatic ecologist for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; Brooks M. Burr, emeritus professor of zoology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a coeditor of “Freshwater Fishes of North America;” Leon C. Hinz Jr., wildlife action plan coordinator for the IDNR; Lawrence M. Page, coauthor of “Peterson Field Guide to Freshwater Fishes of North America North of Mexico;” and Christopher A. Taylor, curator of fishes and crustaceans with the Illinois Natural History Survey.

Next I looked up two species — burbot (271) and lake whitefish (252) — with much recent change. On lake whitefish, with multiple recent record fish, it was noted, “The species had nearly disappeared by the time of Smith (1979), but in the contemporary-era is frequently encountered in the Illinois portion of Lake Michigan.” The up-and-down history of burbot is updated, “In the contemporary era, the burbot appears to be restricted to Lake Michigan and the Illinois River, for which there is only 1 record.”

One of the modern changes in the fishes of Illinois is more frequent encounters with burbot, such as Saro Kevorkian releasing the state record (11 pounds, 12 1/2 ounces) back into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor in December of 2020. Credit: Dale Bowman

One of the modern changes in the fishes of Illinois is more frequent encounters with burbot, such as Saro Kevorkian releasing the state record (11 pounds, 12 1/2 ounces) back into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor in December of 2020.

Dale Bowman

“An Atlas of Illinois Fishes” joins the pantheon on the shelf left of my desk, within easy reach. The Zeus or Athena of that pantheon remains “A Natural History of the Chicago Region,” by Joel Greenberg; the breadth of it can’t be touched. But “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes” sits comfortably with Stephen P. Havera’s “Waterfowl of Illinois,” Donald F. Hoffmeister’s “Mammals of Illinois,” and Joe McFarland’s and Gregory M. Mueller’s “Edible Wild Mushrooms of Illinois & Surrounding States.”

“An Atlas of Illinois Fishes” is not for reading cover to cover while sprawled at Montrose Beach, it’s the go-to for identification and background of that fish your kid (or you) caught and want to know more about.

Find your species to look up, then disappear into “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes.”

Release date is Tuesday. The cloth version is $50; the eBook, $24.95. Click here for more information.

The cover of “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change.” Provided by University of Illinois Press

The cover of “An Atlas of Illinois Fishes: 150 Years of Change.”

Provided by University of Illinois Press

Next Up In Outdoors
Packing the Michigan City pier in Indiana to try for skamania steelhead
Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Steelhead, bowfin, drum, bass, bluegill, kings, walleye
A big bluegill earns Fish of the Week, time to ponder the meaning of a fish of a lifetime
Chicago outdoors: Yellow lady slippers, new boat owners, holiday boating advice, monarch eggs
Illinois’ spring turkey harvest up slightly from 2021
Celebrating young anglers in IHSA bass fishing
The Latest
Chinatown_Summer_Fair___Chicago_Events.png
Summer Guide
Summer Guide: Music, food, art, family fun await at area festivals
There’s no better way to spend summer than with local bites, brews and tunes at festivals across Chicago.
By Joanna Gaden
 
Val Haller and her husband/business partner Mark (right), along with business partner Scott Myers (left) are hoping fans will turn out for this year’s full-on Winnetka Music Festival.
Summer Guide
Summer Guide: One woman’s mission to make Winnetka Music Festival a doorway to new music for all ages
Now it in its 6th year, returning after COVID stalled it in 2020 and diverting to a smaller footprint in 2021, the Winnetka Music Festival makes a full return in the downtown Elm Street district.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
These people from around Chicago had abortions and are speaking up about their experiences now that the Supreme Court is weighing a decision that could roll back access to abortion.
Chicago
They had abortions, some in secret, now, as high court weighs a ruling, want their stories heard
Fifty years after Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is weighing rolling back access to abortion. Nine people from around Chicago who had abortions talk about what’s at stake. “There’s no one type of person who has an abortion,” one says.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference at Uvalde High School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25.
PolitiFact
Fact-check: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott misfires with half-cocked shots at Chicago’s ‘tougher’ gun laws
While Chicago’s gun laws may be more strict than some states, Abbott’s statement ignores how regulations have been weakened after federal court reversals of the city’s once-tougher restrictions. He also ignores how the majority of firearms in Chicago are coming from neighboring states where gun laws more reflect those of his own state.
By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Roommate keeps eating my food without asking
She was already confronted once about stealing friend’s meals from the freezer, and now she has done it again.
By Abigail Van Buren
 