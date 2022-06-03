Driver dead after jumping curb, striking tree in Gresham
A woman, 29, was driving a blue Honda Civic in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when she jumped a curb and struck a tree.
A woman, 29, was driving a blue Honda Civic in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when she jumped a curb and struck a tree, Chicago police said.
She suffered trauma throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Officials say the incident appears to be alcohol-related.
No other passengers were in the car.
