Friday, June 3, 2022
Former Notre Dame sports information director Roger O. Valdiserri dies at age 95

His family said he died of natural causes in Oak Brook.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
Former Notre Dame sports information director Roger O. Valdiserri died Thursday June 2. He was 95. His family said he died of natural causes at The Sheridan Place, a retirement community in Oak Brook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father,” his family said in a statement. “We’ve been blessed to have had his unwavering love and support throughout his long and storied life.”

Valdiserri graduated from Notre Dame in 1954 and returned to his alma mater in 1966, holding several roles during his thirty-years in South Bend. He served as sports information director from 1966-1995 after being assistant athletic director from 1976-1982. He also was associate athletic director from 1983 until his retirement.

Before rejoining Notre Dame, Valdiserri, a native of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, worked as public relations director for Studebaker, Mercedes-Benz of North America and in 1965, the Kansas City Chiefs, working for head coach Hank Stram.

He was inducted into the CoSIDA (College of Sports Information Directors Association) Hall of Fame in 1981 and served as president of CoSIDA from 1986 to 1987.

