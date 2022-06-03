Naperville police officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop: officials

A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who lunged with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday, officials said.

The officer pulled a car over about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when another car pulled up alongside, Naperville police said.

A man got out of that car and “charged” at the officer with a hatchet in his hand, police said.

The officer opened fire and struck the man, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the man, in his 20s, was withheld pending notification of family.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.Police released a still from the officer’s body camera appearing to show the man with the weapon in his hand.

An independent investigation into the officer’s use of force will be conducted by the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

