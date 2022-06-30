The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Police in schools deter crime, ensure those who want to learn feel safe

Schools often continue to serve as a breeding ground for gang violence. Armed security guards and metal detectors remain as necessary as textbooks and a cafeteria.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Police in schools deter crime, ensure those who want to learn feel safe
A student’s parent confronts a police officer after alleging that he hit his son outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy on Nov. 19, 2021 after police were called for back-up in response to fights in the school.

A student’s parent confronts a police officer after alleging that he hit his son outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy on Nov. 19, 2021 after police were called in response to fights in the school.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

I have been a Chicago police officer and detective for almost three decades. I have had a front row seat to the violence and inhumanity that occurs in this city on a daily basis. The Chicago Public Schools have never been a safe haven from the crime that plagues the surrounding neighborhoods.

While I wouldagree that there has been some headway made in quelling the violence in schools without theneed for police, schools often continue to serve as a breeding ground for gang violence, much as the streets of the most violent neighborhoods do. Armed security guards and metal detectors remain as necessary as textbooks and a cafeteria.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

For years, police have acted not only as a visible deterrent to those who may commit crimes in school, but also as a comfort to those who are actually in school to learn and want to feel safe while doing do.

While your editorial on alternatives to policing has some merit, you failed to mention the most important thing in any student’s life and their chances at success: a support system that includes involved parents or other caregivers to keep these kids on the right path.

Too many of these kids are “raised by the streets” with no parents or other positive influences. This is what causes the school-to-prison pipeline.

While I can agree that training for school officers is lacking and some officers are ill-prepared to deal with the challenges of inner-city schools, discipline and respect start at home.

Joseph Bowes, Mt. Greenwood

Children’s safety

I have heard all kinds of ridiculous statements and outright lies from politicians in the last six years.But Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the most ridiculous.After Roe vs. Wade was overturned, she said “we can now make sure our children can be as safe in the womb as they are in classrooms.”

John H. Egan, Palos Park

Next Up In Commentary
Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court Justice: First Black woman on high court
Using helicopters to track carjackings is a bad idea
When wall comes tumbling down at Lakeside Center, action is needed
Schools must prepare to do more to stop teen suicide, bullying
Eye-rolling time: Ohio State’s pomposity, a cheering sportswriter and racist comments in Formula One
Trump’s Jan. 6 movie is a horror show
The Latest
A photo of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from a 2016 game at Soldier Field.
Bears
Former Bears QB Jay Cutler hopes Justin Fields is ‘next big thing’
However, Cutler is concerned that Fields faces, “the same problem the Bears have had for a long time.”
By Jason Lieser
 
Mourners gather for a vigil Wednesday evening at the Children’s Garden of Hope for four brothers, all under the age of 12, who died in a fire in their basement apartment in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue in West Humboldt Park.
La Voz Chicago
Vecinos hacen vigilia en honor a los cuatro hermanitos muertos en incendio de West Humboldt Park
Los hermanos, todos menores de 12 años, quedaron atrapados el domingo en un apartamento en el sótano cuando se incendió.
By Mary Norkol
 
Ald. Gil Villegas, state Rep. Delia Ramirez are the major contenders in the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary.
La Voz Chicago
La representante estatal Delia Ramírez derrota al concejal Gil Villegas para congresista en nuevo distrito
Ramírez mantuvo una sólida ventaja constante toda la noche, superando a Villegas 66% a 24%.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Elvia Malagón
 
A parent and child receive a bag containing food in a CPS program offering free lunch.
La Voz Chicago
Las escuelas reparten comida gratis a los niños durante el verano
Los programas duran hasta el 12 de agosto y los alimentos se pueden recoger en cualquiera de las 73 escuelas del distrito.
By Jordan Perkins
 
Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Kevin Durant wants to be traded from Nets
The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 