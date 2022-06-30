Horoscope for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 to 8 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will need to practice patience with family members (especially Mom or female relatives) to avoid arguments and testy encounters. This is because the moon is at odds with both your ruler Mars as well as Pluto. Oh yeah, this is a classic indication of power struggles. Run for cover!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This could be an accident-prone day because emotions like anger and irritation can make you distracted. This is because arguments with siblings, relatives and neighbors are likely. Someone will want to take control, and it might be you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Power struggles about financial matters might take place. This could involve a group or an organization. These struggles might also involve who is responsible for what. Disputes about payments, bills or how to divide or share something (like an inheritance) might be at stake.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today it might be difficult to get along with partners, spouses and close friends without having a little dustup. This is because the moon is in your sign and it is at odds with both Mars at the top of your chart, and Pluto, directly opposite your sign. This can create intense conflict with others. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Steer clear of controversial subjects — for example, discussions about politics, religion and racial issues. These issues will trigger arguments with others. Power struggles related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine might also take place. Oy! Who needs this? Not you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be gracious today and do your best to avoid an argument with a friend or a member of a group. Power struggles with others, especially about shared property or shared responsibilities, can arise. If you sit tight for 48 hours this tension will pass.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Demonstrate grace under pressure today, especially dealing with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police because power struggles with people in authority are likely. You might also have difficulty dealing with a partner or close friend. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Hotheaded discussions about sensitive issues are likely today. In addition, work-related disputes might also be a problem. Some of you might also lock horns with someone about an issue related to your pet. (Is there no justice?) Oh yes, this is a tricky day!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be careful about acting rashly today, especially regarding bills, shared property and inheritances. This might be something you will recklessly do because you feel irritable or emotionally upset. Even though you might have cause for your grievances, think before you act. (For your own good.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes with family members or close friends and partners (especially about some kind of chaos taking place at home) might arise today. You might be discouraged about something, and because of this, you deflect your disappointment into anger about something else? (Relax. We all do this.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Let’s face it. This is a grumpy day. People are grumpy. Family members are grumpy. Cabdrivers are grumpy. Coworkers are grumpy. Cashiers are grumpy. Bus drivers are grumpy. You get the picture. Deal with this as best you can with style and a smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a challenging day because financial disputes about vacations, social occasions or kids might arise today. Power struggles might also arise that are related to group situations and social outings. Remember your objective: You want to be happy. Everyone wants to be happy. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Champion swimmer Michael Phelps (1985) shares your birthday. You are witty, outgoing and friendly. You are a kind, giving person who has poise and self-control. You love to share intelligent ideas and interact with groups. The theme of this year is service to others, especially family. Remember to invest in yourself as well by taking courses or considering a makeover.

