The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Columnists News Nation/World

Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court Justice: First Black woman on high court

Jackson sworn in on Thursday to replace retiring Justice Breyer.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court Justice: First Black woman on high court
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk out of the White House for an event celebrating Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in April.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk out of the White House for an event celebrating Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in April.

Getty Images file

Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the nation’s first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice when she is sworn in Thursday, minutes after Justice Stephen Breyer, who she replaces, retires.

At-a-glance: A short Ketanji Brown Jackson bio. A bit longer look in the article from Biography.com.

Here’s a handy package of stories, starting with the Senate Judiciary Committee’s landing page for Jackson. Read source documents for yourself. What might be interesting to you: The Jackson questionnaire she filled out for the committee, a complete overview of her personal and professional life.

Here’s a timeline of stories, columns and transcripts leading to the Thursday swearing-in:

Biden nominates Jackson in February. Here’s a transcript of remarks from Biden and Jackson. Biden’s comments sweep in highlights of Jackson’s biography.

A quick read: The April AP story on Jackson’s Senate confirmation vote. She was confirmed on a 53-47 vote. All 50 Democratic senators and three Republicans voted yes.

Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gives us reason to hope: Her confirmation was expected but still a joy to behold.

Sun-Times editorials: Making history with a Supreme Court nominee.

Jackson deserves seat on the bench.

Sun-Times Washington Bureau Chief Lynn Sweet in March tracked the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Jackson:

8 takeaways: Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court, is “a living witness to the fact that, in America, all is possible.”

6 takeaways: The Jackson hearing threw a spotlight on the national partisan divide and underscored how Republicans are trying to paint Democrats as soft on crime in the 2022 elections.

6 takeaways from Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing: Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., turned into a one-man rapid response squad, using the power of his gavel to debunk, in real time, GOP misleading or scurrilous claims.

About Ann Williams: Trailblazing Chicago Judge Ann Williams to testify at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing. Williams’ storied career as a federal judge speaks volumes as the Senate considers Jackson, who, if confirmed, will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Durbin to make history presiding over Jackson hearing.

The headline in April spotlighted Sun-Times coverage of Chicago figures at a White House celebration marking the Senate confirmation of Jackson: Durbin, Lightfoot, Raoul, Moseley Braun. Said Mayor Lightfoot: “Being a Black woman and ascending to the heights” that Jackson “has gotten to” means “you’ve been through it all, through every fight, you know, every trick, and you know how they don’t want us to succeed.”

What President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Jackson said at that White House South Lawn event: Here’s the transcript.

Harris excerpt: “So, as a point of personal privilege, I will share with you, Judge Jackson, that when I presided over the Senate confirmation vote yesterday, while I was sitting there, I drafted a note to my goddaughter.And I told her that I felt such a deep sense of pride and joy and about what this moment means for our nation and for her future.And I will tell you, her braids are just a little longer than yours.”

And if you have more time ... How Biden’s trailblazing court picks impact the federal bench in Chicago.

Next Up In Commentary
Using helicopters to track carjackings is a bad idea
When wall comes tumbling down at Lakeside Center, action is needed
Schools must prepare to do more to stop teen suicide, bullying
Eye-rolling time: Ohio State’s pomposity, a cheering sportswriter and racist comments in Formula One
Trump’s Jan. 6 movie is a horror show
Pritzker picks his opponent — now he has to beat him
The Latest
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Crime
Pair charged in back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line stop
They allegedly pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
There is no single answer to how many caloriesyou should eat in one day as it depends on a number of variables, including gender, age, weight and activity level.
Eat Well
How many calories should you eat in a day: USDA guidelines for men, women, children
The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out rough calorie ranges as part of its dietary guidelines report, published every five years.
By USA TODAY
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a City Council meeting.
Politics
Lightfoot’s reelection endorsed by Reps. Robin Kelly, Bobby Rush and Danny Davis
Mayor Lori Lightfoot locking in endorsements ahead of the 2023 mayoral election.
By Lynn Sweet
 
NHTSA administrator Steven Cliff/
Business
Federal highway safety agency to scrutinize driver-assist technology, new NHTSA head says
Federal standards are needed to regulate driver-assisted technology, says Steven Cliff, the new head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Lalain Reyeg administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Army veteran Gary Nasakaitis last September at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in the west suburbs.
Coronavirus
COVID vaccination reboot coming this fall to add tweaks for new coronavirus variants
The FDA will have to decide the exact recipe. But expect a combination shot that adds protection against omicron or some of its newer relatives to the original vaccine.
By Lauran Neergaard | AP and Matthew Perrone | AP
 