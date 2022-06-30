The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Voting rights advocates say it’s time to give convicted inmates the chance to vote

LaShawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, is one of those behind the push.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Voting rights advocates say it’s time to give convicted inmates the chance to vote
File photo of State Rep. La Shawn Ford.

Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Chicago Democrat, seen here in 2021, is pushing legislation that would allow people who are currently incarcerated in a state prison or county jail for a conviction the right to vote.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file

Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford, who has for years championed legislation to restore voting rights to convicts currently behind bars, said the time may finally be right to get it passed — when the General Assembly is back in session in November.

Ford, a Chicago Democrat, and other voting rights advocates held a news conference in Pilsen Thursday, pointing out that approximately 30,000 Illinois prison inmates were ineligible to vote in this week’s election.

“I’m confident that the state and the country is leaning toward making sure people have full protection and full rights in this country,” Ford said. “Citizens should have the full right of citizenship in the country. That’s the way the country is leaning — not restricting the rights when it doesn’t cause harm to others.”

Under the current law, anyone convicted of a crime — misdemeanor or felony — and serving a sentence in a federal or state prison, county jail or on work release is ineligible to vote, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

But SB 828 “provides that a person convicted of a felony, or under sentence in prison or jail, who is disqualified upon conviction from voting shall have his or her right to vote restored and shall be eligible to vote not later than 14 days following his or her conviction.”

Ford and others say disqualifying prison inmates from voting is part of a broader, historic attempt to limit voter rights. The bill would not extend the right to vote to inmates in federal facilities.

“There is a growing understanding of the inherent unfairness and the disproportionate impact on communities of color,” said State Rep Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. “As long as we are going out of our way to put more Black and brown people in prison, that’s going to impact the voting rights of those communities.”

But some state Senate Republicans have questioned whether the bill is constitutional.

“While the people of Illinois are being subjected to heinous crimes, Democratic legislators are trying to ensure that the very perpetrators of those crimes will still have the opportunity to vote while incarcerated. This is another example of how out of touch the super majority party is with the issues facing the families of Illinois. They seem to be more concerned with securing votes for their party than protecting victims,” said Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield.

Pretrial detainees currently have the right to vote, though exercising that right comes with numerous challenges. In 2020, voting machines were installed at Cook County Jail for the first time so that it could be used as a polling place, thanks to a law vetoed by Gov. Bruce Rauner and later signed by Gov. J.B. Prtizker.

Only jails in counties of more than 3 million people — meaning only Cook County — are allowed to host a temporary polling place. Other counties must allow mail-in ballots for eligible detainees.

In Illinois, the right to vote is restored after a convict’s sentence is served.

Related

Next Up In News
Former Brennemann Elementary School principal pleads guilty to fraud scheme at CPS
Lightfoot refuses to apologize for obscene reference to Clarence Thomas, uses attack in last-minute fundraising appeal
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black woman on the Supreme Court
2 Chicago police officers hurt after driver blows red light, crashes into squad car
Pair charged in back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line stop
The Latest
The Chicago Public Schools offices
Crime
Former Brennemann Elementary School principal pleads guilty to fraud scheme at CPS
Sarah Jackson Abedelal is also cooperating with the feds in their investigation, a move that could land her a lower sentence. Her sentencing hearing is being postponed while her cooperation continues.
By Jon Seidel
 
Reese McGuire and White Sox teammates celebrate after a McGuire sacrifice fly against the Royals on April 27.
White Sox
Reese McGuire stabilizes, energizes White Sox catching situation
“I’m super passionate and super happy for the guy on the mound for striking a guy out,” McGuire says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Southern California and UCLA are in talks to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.
College Sports
UCLA, Southern Cal in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024
Losing the two schools would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
January 6th Committee Holds Surprise Hearing During Congressional Break
Cassidy Hutchinson shows a party of cowards what courage looks like
The most frightening thing we’ve learned over the past six years is just how indifferent the vast majority of the Republican Party is to the rule of law, the Constitution, basic decency and truth
By Mona Charen
 
ELECTION_2022_ILLINOIS_GOVERNOR.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Pritzker’s Bailey gamble, Lightfoot’s choice words for Thomas, My Morning Jacket’s love for Chicago and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 