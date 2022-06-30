The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
College Sports Sports

UCLA, Southern Cal in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024

Losing the two schools would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE UCLA, Southern Cal in negotiations to join Big Ten in 2024
Southern California and UCLA are in talks to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.

Southern California and UCLA are in talks to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Southern California and UCLA are in negotiations to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, multiple people with knowledge of the deliberations told USA TODAY Sports.

The two schools reached out to the Big Ten and were not pursued.The move would occur for the 2024 season. The Big Ten may not be done expanding.

The people were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing negotiations.

USC and UCLA are the two dominant brands in the Pac-12 and the largest and most successful athletics departments on the West Coast.

Losing the two schools to the Big Ten would be devastating for the Pac-12 and could lead to another round of conference realignment impacting every league in the Power Five.

Adding the two schools would bring the Big Ten membership to 16, equaling the number of schools set to be in the SEC once Texas and Oklahoma join the conference from the Big 12 in 2025.

The addition would expand the league’s footprint well beyond its traditional Midwest roots and create the first Football Bowl Subdivision “super conference” constructed largely without regard for geography.

The Big Ten is currently negotiating a new television rights deal that is expected to be the most lucrative in NCAA history.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In College Sports
Eye-rolling time: Ohio State’s pomposity, a cheering sportswriter and racist comments in Formula One
Summer camp? That’s the plan for ex-Loyola star Cam Krutwig, back home from Belgium
College coaches value club and high school basketball in player evaluation
The monster of capitalism has a new face in college sports
DePaul’s Doug Bruno reflects on a Hall of a career powered — and inspired — by women
ACC/Big Ten Challenge headlined by Duke-Ohio State and Indiana-North Carolina
The Latest
Film_Review___Minions__The_Rise_of_Gru.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ amps up the little guys’ slapstick
The plot about 11-year-old Gru (Steve Carell) is mostly just a mechanism for Minion mayhem.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
U.S. Reps. Danny Davis and Robin Kelly listen as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference Thursday morning at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center on the South Side.
Politics
Lightfoot refuses to apologize for obscene reference to Clarence Thomas, uses attack in last-minute fundraising appeal
“Clarence Thomas has proven himself over and over again — particularly in that concurring opinion — that he is somebody who doesn’t care or respect the rights of anyone except for himself,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
By Fran Spielman
 
Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The details of the arrest and the charges were not immediately available.
NBA
Hornets leading scorer Miles Bridges arrested on eve of free agency
Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks.
By Steve Reed | Associated Press
 
The 2022 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction has gone to Jesmyn Ward.
Books
Jesmyn Ward becomes youngest author to receive Library of Congress fiction award
Ward’s “Salvage the Bones” earned the 2011 National Book Award and her “Sing, Unburied, Sing” was winner of the 2017 National Book Award.
By Associated Press
 
Dakotah Earley eats Wendy’s chili, his favorite according to his mother, after having wires removed from his mouth almost two months after he was shot during a mugging in Lincoln Park.
Crime
Lincoln Park robbery victim continues to improve from gunshot wounds, talking now. ‘The world is open to him,’ mom says
Dakotah Earley was shot on May 6 as he struggled with a gunman who knocked him down and fired at least three times.
By David Struett
 