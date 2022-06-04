Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Old Town shooting

A 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side.
The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said.
Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said.
The man told officers that two people were arguing nearby when one began shooting, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.
I see the violence, and sometimes I’m just glad I’m gone.
Making the building’s looks take a back seat to its redevelopment potential is not a bad call, particularly in the court of public opinion.
Data collection tied to abortion has made many women and abortion-rights advocates especially uneasy in this current climate, where the highly personal matter has been hyper politicized once again.
With festival season upon us, we can expect the cyclone fencing around much of Grant Park to remain, making Chicago’s glorious front yard on the lake look more like a deserted prison camp.