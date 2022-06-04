Girl, 6, grazed by bullet in Calumet Heights

A 6-year-old grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights was reported to be in good condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.
The girl was in the backyard of a home about 4 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue when the bullet grazed her thigh, police said.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
Authorities have not released additional information.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
