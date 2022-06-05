Horoscope for Sunday, June 5, 2020

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Go gently when dealing with children and young people to avoid disputes and difficulties. People are especially touchy and grumpy today. Past issues about money and possessions might cause problems. Resist the urge to weigh into the fray. Stay chill. (Be smart.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Courtesy and patience are how to handle difficulties with family members, bosses, parents and authority figures. You have your opinions, and so do they. Be smart. Don’t go looking for trouble because it will easily find you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Steer clear of politics, religion and racial issues because these discussions will be impossible. People are opinionated, and ready to challenge anyone who disagrees with them. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid squabbles about shared property, money, responsibilities with friends or members of a group. These squabbles won’t help you, and they won’t further your best interests. Therefore, don’t get involved because they will only drag you down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Saturn and Mercury, which makes others feel at odds with each other. You will definitely feel this dynamic because with the moon in your sign, you are in the middle of this dynamic. Don’t be emotional. Don’t get involved. Chill out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Listen to your inner impulse today, which is to be low-key and stay behind the scenes and keep a low profile. Be wise and follow these instincts. If you get involved with others, you might have quarrels at work or differences with others, especially cultural differences.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

By nature, you are people pleaser. You don’t like to rock the boat. However, today, you might feel irritated with someone. (And of course, if you need to get something off your chest, it’s hard to keep your shirt on.) Make sure your facts are correct before you get involved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Dealing with others are challenging today. You might be at odds with a family member, a close friend, a spouse or a partner. In fact, you might have a public argument. (Wince.) Relax. It’s hard to avoid this today because people (including you) are touchy, especially about criticism. Aren’t we all?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be careful because conflict with others, a prevailing sense of irritability, and an intolerance of others’ opinions might not only lead to disputes, but worse — these challenges could create an accident-prone day for you. Be smart. Take it easy. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re not casual about money. You respect what is valuable, and you hate waste. Today something to do with your possessions, or the possessions of someone else, or your responsibilities for kids or a social occasion might create a problem for you. Listen to what others have to say but keep your ideas to yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Feelings of control and suspicion of others might be of the day because the moon is opposite your sign today at odds with Saturn in your own sign and both of these are at odds with Mercury. Yikes! Arguments, drama and consternation might occur. Steer clear, if you can.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with coworkers and daily contacts to keep the peace today. In fact, it might be wise for you to go your own way or “hide” in order to avoid melodrama and difficult encounters with others. After all, you just want to have a pleasant day, right?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Mark Wahlberg (1971) shares your birthday. You are an energetic person who has a genuine interest in others. You like to get involved and be part of the scene. You are charming, intelligent and always optimistic. This is a favorable year for you because you will receive recognition for your accomplishments. Expect promotions, awards and kudos!

